A TikTok creator went viral after sharing a tearful video asking what she should do about a neighbor's dog that keeps wandering onto her property and killing her chickens.

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Lilah (@leathernecklilah) said the attacks have happened “five or six times” despite repeated pleas to the dog’s owner in a tearful clip that went viral with 3 million views and over 25,000 comments on TikTok.

“I need some advice,” Lilah said. “What would you do if the neighbor's dog kept coming onto your property and killing your chickens?”

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She showed a clip of her chickens’ enclosure and the porch and yard where they hang out during the day.

“I get it if the dog killed them in the woods or something, but he comes up onto my porch and kills them over here.”

Lilah explained that after the most recent of “five or six” attacks resulting in the deaths of her chickens, she called her neighbor, who owns the dog.

“We've been good neighbors,” she said. “Even every time this happens, I'm just like, homie, like, please just get your dog, you know, like, I love all animals.”

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But her neighbor simply pulled rank and refused to take accountability. “She just wasn't hearing me,” Lilah said, recalling her neighbor’s response. “They own all around us, and the dog’s been here longer than us. And all he knows is those woods. And I need to lock my chickens up better.”

“I don't know what to do anymore,” Lilah wept. “I've hatched these chickens out of eggs myself… What do I do? Cause she said there's nothing else she can do.”

She said she told her neighbor, “Respectfully, if he comes back again, killing my animals… my husband's gonna shoot him… I don't want my animals dead anymore.”

The emotional clip hit a nerve among social media users who recognized the injustice faced by Lilah. The dominant reaction from social media users across platforms was that the grieving chicken owner has been far too patient with an uncooperative, irresponsible neighbor.

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The situation touched on common disputes about livestock, free-roaming dogs, and land ownership, sparking a debate about Lilah’s resolve (and constitutional right) to defend her property by any means necessary.

Though specific rules vary state to state, livestock owners are, for the most part, legally entitled to kill dogs that are harming or harassing their livestock.

TikTok weighs in on the chicken-killing dog

The solution to Lilah’s problem was clear to many commenters who urged the livestock owner to exercise her right to defend her property.

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One TikTok user wrote, "I'm gonna stop you 10 seconds into this video. You cap them. That's what you do. You absolutely cap them and don't feel bad about it.”

"All dogs go to heaven,” replied @allthingsdesi_.

One commenter suggested, "Get a Great Pyrenees and all your problems will stop."

“You in the country girl, do what you gotta do” commented @dottt_dottt.

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@leathernecklilah did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

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