Pointing Donald Trump stickers saying "I did that" are making a comeback as the president's war on Iran sends gas prices skyrocketing. These sticky images originated after the cost of groceries and many other items rose following his unpopular tariff spree.

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The left is happy to use up the rest of their stock at the pumps.

Gas prices average $3.63 a gallon

As predicted by everyone, attacking Iran quickly caused a surge in the price of oil. A barrel of the stuff rose over $102, pushing every gallon of gas to an average of $3.63 as of Friday. That's up from $2.98 in late February.

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Iran controls much of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a full 20 percent of the world's oil supply passes from the Persian Golf. Lacking the firepower to match both the U.S. and Israel, Iran predictably began to disrupt the passage of ships through the strait after the partnering nations launched the first unprovoked assault.

Average Americans always cringe when they hear of violence in the Middle East because it so often translates to pain at the pump. Any U.S. president who launches an attack in the region—and that's a lot of them—has to face potential ire from the public as far-away conflict impacts their ability to pay the bills.

With cost-of-living stresses rising in nearly all sectors during Trump's second term, one more necessity getting more expensive could net him yet steeper record-low polls.

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The White House has promised the price hike is "temporary," but they promise lots of things.

"Where’s all those Trump 'I did that' gas stickers?"

We're two weeks in, and the bad number is still going up. That's given Trump critics time to dig up or print out more of those "I did that" stickers. These mimic similar novelties dreamed up by Biden critics after gas prices rose due to inflation surges starting in 2021.

Now that Trump's actions are resulting in spiking gas prices, his haters are outright demanding the return of his version of the stickers.

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"Where’s all those Trump 'I did that' gas stickers??" wrote @gbeas9 on X.

"Time to put the 'I did that' Trump stickers on the gas pumps, it’s getting ridiculous," said @VP72801.

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"I need the Donald Trump 'I did that' stickers on every single gas station pump stat," @klrussillo declared.

Not everyone's content to wait for the stickers to print and ship. Some are using cutouts in TikTok videos showing gas prices nearing $8 a gallon in some areas.

@diaperdonaldtrump Trump did that. He started a war with Iran, without the approval of Congress, and now gas prices are heading through the roof due to his complete and total incompetence. #donaldtrump #iran ♬ original sound - Triggering Conservatives

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