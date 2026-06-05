74-Year-Old Veteran Working Seven Days a Week to Pay His Wife’s Medical Bills Was Surprised With a GoFundMe — He Teared Up Immediately

A 74-year-old Louisiana veteran named Morris Hayes has gone viral after a content creator captured his story — working seven days a week at a pizza restaurant to help pay off his wife's medical debt while battling his own health issues. On that accord, he finds himself working at a Johnny's on the weekends, where he says he puts in 16 hours every week.

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A creator named Samuel Weindenhofer spotted the veteran at his weekend workplace one day, captured his story with a conversation, and opened a GoFundMe for him. The GoFundMe drew attention — drawing nearly 4,500 donations as of publication, with the largest individual contribution exceeding $3,000.

"No veteran who served their country should have to carry this kind of weight," the "kindness creator" who identified himself as Sam (shortened from his name) wrote in the GoFundMe link he created for Morris.

At 74, Morris works seven days a week. A proud veteran and colon cancer survivor, Morris works 56 hrs per week to pay off his wife’s medical debt. ?? pic.twitter.com/t2U1S48KbG — Lucy (@TheLucyShow1) June 4, 2026

The video itself opens with Morris behind the counter, exchanging pleasantries with the man (Sam) who had just walked into his workplace. Sam told him he only had $6 — less than the $7.76 cost of an 8-inch lunch special pizza. Morris immediately offered to cover the difference.

His employee discount did not fully cover the difference — but Morris paid it anyway. "Because I love people. People have done it for me before," the man in his mid-70s said.

In the video, he also described how his wife comes with him to work and waits for him during his shifts. He also notes how he had colon cancer, and his wife also has significant medical debt they were working to pay off.

He thus works a 40-hour week and then the weekends too.

If anyone of you goes to where he works please tip him as much as you can. ? — Hey Vector, Farmer from Earth... Still trying to! (@VectorHey) June 4, 2026

Comments on X were filled with admiration for this older man. "It shouldn't be like this! There's no reason for people to have to work this hard into their elder years!!" [sic] one commenter wrote. Another commenter who related to Morris' situation revealed that she, too, had cancer and is now 72. She shared that she had to sell her house and move in with a friend because she "couldn't keep it up and had to pay off medical debt."

When Sam told Morris he would be starting a fundraiser, Morris began to shake and tear up — "I didn't expect anything like this, I can assure you," he said.

The details above reflect the account shared by Samuel Weindenhofer on social media. The GoFundMe figures cited reflect the campaign total as of publication.