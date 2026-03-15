Grok has made its fair share of enemies online, but its latest opp is probably the most surprising one yet — Jon Taffer, from Bar Rescue.

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In a random post on X, the TV presenter really laid into the AI bot, tagging both Grok and Musk and writing: "I find GROK incredibly inaccurate, opinionated and, because of its inaccuracy, more DESTRUCTIVE than constructive. I do not trust it, so it has no real value."

.@elonmusk @grok I find GROK incredibly inaccurate, opinionated and, because of its inaccuracy more DESTRUCTIVE than constructive. I do not trust it, so it has no real value. — Jon Taffer (@jontaffer) March 11, 2026

In response to this, users had... thoughts.

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Some users called out Taffer

"@grok what is the success rate of bars that Jon Taffer worked on?" one quipped.

"@grok is Jon Taffer's show real or is it staged?" a second asked.

While a third wrote: "I find the show BAR RESCUE incredibly unrealistic, staged and, because of its staging more DESTRUCTIVE to the bar/restaurant industry than constructive. I do not trust it, so it has no real value."

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"This is like leaving a Yelp review for a restaurant without clarifying if your complaint was with the food, the atmosphere, the wait time, the staff, service, pricing, or anything else," a fourth added. "What are you using Grok for where you find it to be inaccurate? There are many ways in which it performs near flawlessly and others where the ask is too high for current capabilities."

A fifth shared a screenshot of them asking Grok how often Taffer has used the device, with the AI chatbot claiming that the celebrity has never actually used Grok to answer any queries or research anything.

To this, Taffer replied: "This only talking about my public Grok posts which I haven’t done. I use the Grok tab."

Grok hits back

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However, the most surprising response came from Grok itself.

"Jon, Grok is built by xAI to seek maximum truth from all available data, no opinions or agendas," an X post by the chatbot reads. "Share any specific query where I got it wrong—I'll review sources and correct it immediately. What example can we check right now?"

To this, it looks like Taffer never publicly replied. Moreover, several other X users also asked Taffer to provide proof of his claims, but, again, it appears as if he didn't reply to these queries.

It's unclear what exactly prompted this attack on Grok, but based on the chatbot's reply, it looks like this AI agent has claws.

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