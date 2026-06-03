Beginner Baker Did Not Know You Put Decorations on After Baking — the Before-and-After Photos Have Reddit in Tears

A beginner baker confessed to making a simple mistake, which turned out to be extremely funny for everyone on Reddit’s r/Baking forum.

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The user added that she doesn't even enjoy baking that much, but wanted to try her hand at it anyway. She captioned the hilarious before-and-after photos of the brownies she made with “Following recipes exactly and regulating oven temperatures stresses me out a bit, so I usually stick to cooking.”

The situation started when the poster spotted three overripe bananas sitting on her counter, so she consulted with a friend who gave her a recipe for a simple chewy brownie. The recipe called for exactly three ripe bananas, two eggs, five tablespoons of cocoa powder, half a teaspoon of baking powder and a tablespoon of protein powder. All of this had to be baked at 200 degrees Celsius or 392 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes, and she would have the results that most would expect.

But of course, the poster, being an occasional baker, wanted to try out something different and felt creative enough to add some personality to the brownies. “I decorated them before baking and was thinking, 'Aww, these little brownie faces are actually turning out kind of cute!'" she wrote.

When the brownies came out of the oven, every face had melted into a wide-eyed, distorted expression — the before-and-after photos drew more than 76,000 upvotes as of publication!

In the first photo, little brownies sit in baking cups, already with the sprinkles that made them look like they each had two eyes and one mouth. “Guys, I didn't realize that you're supposed to put the decorations on after baking,” the poster wrote. Which is why in the second picture, viewers get to see that every single brownie looks like a troll face with bulging eyes and distorted mouths. “I'm absolutely screaming at the outcome. I guess I'll be eating these melted victims of the oven,” she added.

Reddit users quickly began using the before-and-after photos as meme templates. One came up with: “Pic 1: leaving for work in the morning. Pic 2: arriving home from work.” To that, the original poster replied, “Deep down, we're all just cursed banana muffins after a long day.”

Many users also said that they had been having a terrible day at work and that this post made them laugh or even “tear up laughing.” Yet another added, “I just snort-laughed at my desk. Thank you!”

From yolks spoiling your meringue to hot pans for Yorkshire puddings, do top baking tips make any difference? #GBBO #GreatBritishBakeOff https://t.co/2xr6Vv1oOq pic.twitter.com/X5vyCLc8f2 — New Scientist (@newscientist) August 27, 2019

the poster also shared a taste update, writing, “The brownie trolls taste surprisingly better than they look — soft, banana-y [sic], and actually quite good.” But happy with the outcome of her post, she concluded on a cheery note and shared, “I just wanted to share my stupid, funny beginner baking mistake. I'm happy these little brownie trolls made some of you laugh and brightened your day!”