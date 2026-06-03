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Woman’s Dad Is Marrying Someone Who Gets Upset When Her Late Mother Is Mentioned — and Her Mom’s Family Was Not Invited

9:12 AM CDT on June 3, 2026

A woman's father's fiancée grows visibly upset whenever the family mentions her late mother

A woman’s father’s fiancée grows visibly upset whenever the family mentions her late mother

|Representative images via Pexels

Less than a day ago, a woman shared a post on Reddit's r/GirlDinnerDiaries with a picture of a tortilla with peanut butter, jam, and M&Ms on it. Despite this snack being an interesting one and gathering enough attention on the thread, the post was about something much sadder for her family.

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The woman spoke about how her father was going to get married again this weekend after her mother passed away in 2019. 

The 28-year-old poster also mentioned that her father and his fiancée are both in their 60s and have only dated for 6 months before deciding to get married. She then spoke about her mother's prolonged illness before she passed away and how she needed hospice care at the end. 

The poster said she had tried to be supportive of her father's new relationship despite noticing what she described as several red flags. 

For one, she says, “I fundamentally deserve to get to talk about my mom. She's gone. She's not competition.” The sad part is that, as the poster describes, the new woman in their life gets annoyed or distressed when the late mother is mentioned even in passing. She sometimes leaves the room, goes silent, or even cries in such situations. The poster still said that the family does not often speak about the mother anyway, but she does sometimes come up naturally when shared family memories are being discussed. 

Things got even worse when the poster got to know that the upcoming wedding would not see her mother's side of the family at all. This matters, she says, because they had been her father's only family for the last roughly 30 years because he had been estranged from his own relatives since the mid-1990s.

At first, the poster was told that it was going to be a very small wedding and that too many guests wouldn't be allowed, so she still tried to make her peace with it. But soon she got to know that they had invited random people, including someone they had recently met at a grocery store. Clearly the guest count had not been the deciding factor.

“It feels like a lot of this year of their relationship has been leading my dad down a path that directly and frequently hurts [my siblings and me],” the poster added. 

Most commenters took offense at the fiancée's behavior, with one writing, “It starts with her not liking the dead wife and then it spreads to the kids being cut out too.”

At the same time, another user asked the poster to let her father know that, despite all of this, she loves him and that won't change even if a new woman is in his life. “Make sure,” they cautioned. 

Family therapists and grief counselors have noted that new partners sometimes struggle with the presence of a deceased spouse's memory in blended families — though commenters in the thread drew a firm line between discomfort and the behavior described in the post. At the same time, a comment said, “She can't be marrying a widower and be upset that he is a widower.” Another added, “She'll take issue with anything that proves he had life and commitments before.”

The poster ended the conversation on an earnest note and shared, “I don't begrudge my dad's relationship — I want him to be in love and happy.” She stressed that she has told them this multiple times.

The thread remained active as of publication — with the original poster responding to comments and saying she appreciated the support as her father's wedding approached.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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