These Podcasts Were So Good Internet Users Couldn’t Stop Listening

A discussion on the Reddit subreddit r/podcasts drew comments from users sharing their recommendations. The post, titled “What is a podcast you binged the entirety of?” was shared in June and had drawn 882 comments as of publication.

The user wrote in the post, “It's been a couple years since I came across a podcast I loved so much I binged the back catalog. I miss having that to look forward to, wondering if there are still some out there that will capture my imagination. I am open-minded re genre.”



The first name that was spoken about in the comments section was Ear Hustle. The discussion began with the commenter writing, “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Ear Hustle.” Another commenter sided with this and wrote, “Ear Hustle just gets better and better to the point I was listening to the latest and think it's jumped the line to my favorite. It's hands down the one I'd recommend as someone's first pod.”



Someone mentioned just downloading and starting it and also thanked everyone for the suggestion. Another wrote that it was this podcast that got them addicted to podcasts.



The next name to appear in the discussions was Skeptics Guide to the Universe. The first commenter wrote, “Skeptics Guide to the Universe. Started in 2012, listened to the entire backlog and current episodes as they released until I was caught up. The show has been out for 21 years, and I still listen weekly.”

Another commenter wrote, “I started in 2010 and went back and listened to all the old ones also. Legendary podcast. The only sad thing is that the guys are getting old. But Steven Novella is a legit genius.”

The third podcast mentioned was Double Love. One commenter wrote, “Two Irish 40-something women recapping and being charmingly baffled by the outdated advice and batshit storylines in the Sweet Valley High books from the 80s/90s. There's 188 episodes and they are all gold, especially if you have some teen nostalgia for either the era, the series or both, but they're also very listenable for someone with no idea about the series as they're very comprehensive in the recaps,”

Other podcasts mentioned in the comments included Hunting Warhead, Valley Heat, Dirty John, Your Own Backyard, If Books Could Kill, Knowledge Fight and Alice Isn’t Dead.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities or experiences described by the Reddit users. The details above reflect accounts posted by individual users on r/podcasts.