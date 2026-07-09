‘Her Lip Injection Went to Her Head’: X Responds to Lisa Rinna Calling America ‘The Biggest Joke in the World’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna drew backlash on X after calling America "the biggest joke in the world" in a TikTok video, with critics redirecting to her plastic surgery rather than engaging with the comment.

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She attributed the situation to President Donald Trump and his administration. The celebrity shared a series of TikToks while lying on her pillow in bed, on her official account @lisarinnaofficial.

In one such video, she told fans that the whole world was making fun of the USA and Trump. She then said, “We are the biggest joke in the world, we are not the hottest country; we’re a joke.”

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The video has reached nearly 600,000 views and sparked reactions from many of her 947,000 followers in the comment section. People claiming to be from different countries agreed with her comments.

TikTokers from Canada, Finland, Australia, the Netherlands, the UK, Greece, and more all agreed with her, saying, “You’re right.”

The Internet Called Out Lisa Rinna’s Plastic Surgery

Fans sided with Rinna on TikTok, but critics on X brought up her plastic surgery (as a joke). The video spread quickly after @ImMeme0 shared it on X.

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Many brought up her cosmetic enhancements over the years. Some critics dismissed her comment by joking about her cosmetic procedures, with one writing, “Her lip injection went to her head.”

Another person alleged she had just gotten another filler done and blamed the comment on the chemical aftermath of it. One more user noted an observation of Rinna’s face: “Too much filler and botox, and now she can barely lift her swollen head. Lost control of her eyebrows, too.”

The memes, jokes, and comments highlighting her plastic surgery continued in the comment section. It was also reposted by multiple accounts on X. According to reports by The List, Rinna got permanent silicone injections for her lips when she was 24-years-old, which she doesn’t regret.

Reality star Lisa Rinna claims the whole world is mocking America and President Trump.



Botox seeps into the brain, folks. That’s the only explanation. pic.twitter.com/L2qPAmQHZC — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 8, 2026

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But what she does apparently regret are the fillers she got in her cheeks that make them appear more chiseled and defined. She also admitted to getting Botox regularly but had some dissolved in 2024, claiming it was “too much.”

Rinna has remained open about her cosmetic procedures. She has not yet responded to the backlash from her recent comment.

She has spoken openly about her procedures for years. As for Trump, he, too, has not yet responded to Rinna’s remarks about him or his administration.

The details above are a reflection of the videos shared by @lisarinnaofficial on TikTok and @ImMeme0 on X. The Daily Dot does not stand with body shaming of an individual. The comments featured strictly reflect commenters' point of views.