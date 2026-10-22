ServiceNow Employees Are Leaving Amid Layoffs and AI Push, Redditors Claim: ‘People Are Leaving on Their Own’

A post shared in the r/servicenow subreddit on Oct. 19, 2026, claims employees are voluntarily leaving ServiceNow in addition to those affected by layoffs. At the time of publication, the post had received 174 upvotes and 48 comments.

The original poster described earlier layoff discussions as "the tip of the iceberg." "People are leaving on their own," the poster wrote.

The poster said they hear "much too much from the inside" and described the company's new executive hires as "a lesson in nepotism, failing upwards, and how not to do things." They called the situation "absolute amateur hour." According to the poster, one executive hired from outside the company subsequently brought several others into management roles "well above their skill sets."

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Several of the new leaders came from Workday, the poster claimed. They accused the leaders of creating chaos through their "obscene micromanagement, make-work policies, and sudden urgent changes without governance." The poster also alleged that the new leaders were not learning the business or its culture.

The poster warned job seekers against applying for engineering positions. "If you're thinking of applying for any of the engineering positions, don't," the poster wrote. They declined to provide specific examples, citing concerns about protecting employees. Instead, the Redditor said they were curious about "the choas [sic] these people left behind" at their previous companies.

One commenter discussed what had kept customers loyal to ServiceNow. "It’s been said that ServiceNow has a big moat where customers won’t step away to another vendor because ServiceNow is so entrenched in their business," the commenter wrote. "The reality is that the moat was the employees that would do anything for their customers, literally anything."

Many of those employees are now gone, the commenter added. The remaining workers were "just doing the minimum while waiting to see if their number is up." The commenter also criticized a new security offering, claiming it tells customers that spend "MILLIONS annually" that they do not need "legacy" ServiceNow products, including IT service management (ITSM).

"Those customer [sic] are looking at their options," the commenter wrote. "Their moats are filled with cement now and their buckets filled with 'trust earned in drops' are empty and have holes."

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Another commenter, who said they had worked at the company for five to 10 years, described leaving voluntarily.

"I left on my own this year," they wrote. The commenter said their time at the company had allowed them to witness the changes. They said they had saved money and performed well but left "because I was no longer proud to be part of the company." They also felt "my reputation would be compromised by staying."

The commenter blamed the company's leadership. "They will never be the company he wants everyone to think it will be," they wrote. "At least not while he is around."

Another commenter criticized the company's focus on artificial intelligence. "The argument is that if we don't catch up with AI, the customers are going away to the competitors that do," they wrote. The commenter argued that the core product was being neglected in favor of AI. "That on itself is making customers unhappy (if not worse)."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the thread. The details above reflect the original poster's and commenters' accounts on r/servicenow. Their identities, usernames and employment histories have not been independently confirmed.