Server Shares Restaurant Tips: ‘It’s Called Silent Service’

A server on TikTok has sparked a conversation among restaurant workers after sharing his tips for making a shift easier. Ryan, who goes by @ryan_stannard4, says servers should practice “silent service” and ask for help when they feel overwhelmed. The video has received 96,700 views and 125 comments.

@ryan_stannard4 Sports bar servers are GREAT at all of these. Usually people are watching the games and you have a lot of tables so you learn this naturally. ? If you’re still getting used to having a lot of tables, try silent service, prebussing, and asking for help when needed. ✅ You got this, nobody thinks less of you if you ask for help?? ♬ original sound - Ryan Stannard

In the video, Ryan says that telling customers you’re going to do something isn’t always necessary. There’s no reason to tell them you’re clearing their plates or refilling their drinks, he argues. Instead, he recommends doing those things routinely when appropriate.

According to Ryan, this allows diners to talk and enjoy their meal without having a server interrupt them at every opportunity.

He also reminds servers that they should ask for help when they feel overwhelmed. Everyone will get a slew of tables at some point, he says, and it’s not a weakness to ask for assistance.

Advocating for yourself and your tables can make everyone happier. Plus, a less-busy server may be able to pick up more work. Ryan’s advice is to never take on more than you can handle.

The video started an interesting conversation among people in the service industry. Every server handles their shift differently, and some shared their own approaches in the comments.

Every server had a different opinion about Ryan’s tips

Ryan’s advice sparked discussion among servers and diners, with some agreeing with his approach and others sharing different experiences. Several commenters also pointed out that certain restaurants have rules requiring servers to communicate with customers before taking plates or refilling drinks.

One commenter mentioned that asking customers whether they want a drink refill or their plates removed is required at certain restaurants. “Hey, so as a corporate chain server, we have to ask if they want a refill. We have to ask if they want the plates out of the way,” they wrote.

Another said they would never take someone’s plate without asking. “Always ask to take a plate, sometimes they wanna lick it clean and will be very upset you stole their food,” they wrote.

A diner shared the same opinion. “I’ve never ever had a server just start clearing the plates from my table, they always ask and it’d be kind of weird if they didn’t,” they wrote.

One server agreed with Ryan’s advice aside from clearing plates without asking. “All real except for clearing plates I’ve asked to clear plates that were almost completely gone and had people want to keep them so better safe than sorry on that one imo,” they wrote.

Another server pointed out that even small increases in tips can add up over time. “People forget even $25 more in tips a week is an extra $1300 per year,” they wrote.

Others thought communication with customers was still an important part of providing good service.

“I think it’s okay to communicate with some tables. You should read the vibe of your customers always and adjust behavior accordingly. Some people don’t want a server that doesn’t converse with them, it makes it feel less hospitable. This makes more sense for finer dining though!” one commenter wrote.

Every server who weighed in had their own perspective about what makes for a good customer experience.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims or advice shared in the video, which is based on Ryan’s personal experience as a server on TikTok under the username @ryan_stannard4.