A woman on Reddit had her first child when she was 18. It wasn’t easy, but she married her high school sweetheart and made it work. Her sister, however, was never supportive. When her daughter traveled for a volleyball tournament, she invited her mom to join her on the trip but didn’t invite her sister. Now, she’s wondering whether she should have included her sister when planning the trip. The post received 5,800 upvotes and 630 comments.

“My sister wasn’t helpful at all when our first child was growing up. Her online posts made it seem like I was a huge effing idiot for having kids, especially during a time when things were really difficult,” she wrote. She explained that she used to invite her sister to things, but her sister would get upset if she couldn’t stay later than they had agreed or if she suggested doing something where she could bring her daughter. “One example is hanging out at the park,” she added.

When her daughter was traveling to a volleyball tournament in a neighboring state, the Redditor came up with the idea of inviting her mom along for a girls trip. Everything was fine until her sister found out about the plans.

“We are leaving Friday. It is going to be fun. I got a call from my sister asking why she was not invited to the volleyball girls trip,” she wrote. “I asked her why would I invite her.” Her sister argued that because their mom was going, she should have been invited, too. The Redditor reminded her that she had spent years being openly critical of children and parenting, and her daughter would be the focus of the trip.

Still, her sister was upset about being left out.

The Redditor turned to Reddit to ask whether she was in the wrong for not inviting her sister. Nearly everyone who responded agreed that she had every right to enjoy the trip without her.

Reddit Agreed Her Sister Did Not Deserve to Go on the Trip

“NTA. You're traveling specifically to support your kid,” one user wrote. “Asking ‘why would I’ simply pointed out the obvious contradiction of expecting an invite to a child-focused trip after years of openly disdaining children and parenting.”

Another user agreed, arguing that the sister had established the terms of their relationship through her past behavior.

“NTA. She defined the terms of your relationship over years of behavior. You applied those terms consistently. She's upset that you took her at her word. That's not something you need to apologize for,” the commenter wrote.

A Redditor who is also child-free said the woman was still justified in leaving her sister off the trip.

“NTA I am child free by choice but I also love children. I take my auntie duties very seriously,” the commenter wrote. “It sounds like your sister expects you to do things on her terms and there is no room to compromise.”

The commenter added that the sister was “actively ruining her relationship” with the Redditor and her family because of their different life choices.

Overall, Redditors agreed that the woman was not wrong for leaving her sister off the trip. After years of feeling judged and unsupported by her sister, she didn’t see a reason to invite her along to a trip centered around her daughter.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on Reddit.