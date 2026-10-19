Redditor Walks Away After Woman Corrects His Italian

An Italian Redditor has sparked a discussion about cultural identity and language after walking away from a woman who insisted she knew more about his native tongue than he did. The post appeared in the popular r/AmItheAsshole community, where the user asked whether he was wrong to tell the woman to stop correcting him. At the time of publication, the post had garnered over 6,000 upvotes and 520 comments.

According to the post, the user, who goes by u/Western_Bluejay_9377, was born and raised in Naples. He later moved to Oxford to study law but still returns home during his summer and winter breaks.

He explained that he regularly spends time with a small group of friends. One of them, whom he called Marie to protect her privacy, invited another friend, referred to as Lily, to join them. The invitation itself was not the problem.

The Redditor said Lily was unusually enthusiastic about appearing Italian, frequently attempting to imitate the accent and use Italian words and phrases, often unsuccessfully. When the group introduced themselves, he explained that he was a transgender man and shared both his current name, Nicholas, and his former name, Michela, because he felt he still looked somewhat feminine.

After learning that he was from Italy, Lily began asking him questions about the country's culture. She then asked him to say something in his native language, which he said he had no problem doing.

He responded, "Beh, questo è italiano, lingua molto complicata eh?" — roughly, "Well, this is Italian, a very complicated language, isn't it?" Lily initially complimented him, but the conversation took an unexpected turn when she told him he was saying the word for "complicated" incorrectly.

The Redditor said he politely asked what she meant before pointing out that she had also mispronounced the word. According to his account, this prompted an angry reaction.

"Lily freaked out, saying that i was wrong cause she knows way more than me (she has never been to italy)," he wrote.

Frustrated by the exchange, he told her to "shut the f**k up" about his language skills and left.

He later learned that Lily had reportedly called him a "fraud" after he walked away. His friends challenged her claim, pointing to his accent, his conversations with friends who still live and work in Italy, and photographs of him with his parents there, both from his childhood and from more recent visits.

The group ultimately sided with him and left Lily behind. Because she had arrived in Marie's car, she was left without a ride home, according to the post.

Reddit Users Weighed in With Their Thoughts

Commenters largely sided with the original poster, questioning why someone would insist they knew more than a native speaker about his own language.

Some users expressed disbelief at how confidently people can challenge others without knowing the full story.

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byu/Western_Bluejay_9377 from discussion

inAmItheAsshole

Others focused on Lily's apparent fixation on sounding Italian, arguing that an interest in another country's culture does not automatically translate into an understanding of its language, regional accents or dialects.

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byu/Western_Bluejay_9377 from discussion

inAmItheAsshole

For many commenters, the central issue was not Lily's interest in the culture but her insistence that she knew better than someone who had grown up speaking the language.

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byu/Western_Bluejay_9377 from discussion

inAmItheAsshole

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the thread. The details reflect accounts shared by users in the r/AmItheAsshole thread. The commenters' identities have not been confirmed.