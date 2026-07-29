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‘Zero Quality Control’: A Viral Video Showing Bugs Inside Purina One Dog Food Has Pet Owners Reconsidering What They Feed Their Dogs

By Reni

7:33 AM CDT on July 29, 2026

Pet owner found maggots and black bugs in Purina One Dog food, grossing out the internet.

Pet owner found maggots and black bugs in Purina One Dog food, grossing out the internet.

|Image Credit: X | @WallStreetApes

A pet owner found maggots and black bugs in his dog’s kibble, sparking disgust and alarm online. He urged pet owners to be cautious, particularly when purchasing Purina One dog food, where he said he discovered the infestation. 

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A video of a man encountering a pest infestation in his dog’s kibble has been going viral. The Daily Dot could not locate the original video. It was reposted by @WallStreetApes on X.

According to the review, the man reported noticing a large number of bugs in his house shortly after buying the Purina One kibble. He then showed the camera where the food had been stored and decided to investigate the potential source of these pests. 

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While examining the dry food, he noticed several black bugs moving through the kibble. The pet parent went a step further and broke open a single grain of kibble to check for bugs on the inside. 

As soon as the man broke open a piece of kibble with his finger, a measly black maggot came into the camera’s view. When he moved around the piece, another black bug crawled up his fingers and arm, shocking him and a child who was featured in the background.

Were the Bugs Toxic? 

The reviewer mentioned that it wasn’t in just one piece, but every other piece of kibble; even a random one. The X account did some research into what kind of bugs were inside them and if they were toxic to pets.  

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According to the account’s findings, it was a beetle larva, which was generally harmless. However, if they were found in excess, it is generally advised to discard all of them due to contamination. 

The account also noted that while the bug itself isn’t toxic, its fine hairs can irritate both dogs and humans when consumed. The account advised discarding the food entirely rather than attempting to remove the insects. 

The Internet Was Grossed Out After Pet Owner Found Maggots in His Dog Food

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The review was seen by over 584,000 people who visited the X account, and many were grossed out by the visuals. Many expressed their disgust over the quality of dog food these days. 

They commented, saying, “It’s beyond disgusting that pet food has zero quality control and these companies should be held accountable!!” Others who’ve used Purina advised that it isn’t the best when it comes to pet food.

Those currently using it claimed they’re going to follow the X user’s instructions and throw it away and switch to another brand of food.

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Many pet parents advised switching to natural whole foods rather than sticking to dry food, considering the risk highlighted in the video.

The brand has faced immense backlash from its customers in the past but continues to ensure they’re working on producing the highest quality, according to a 2022 article by Staff. They have yet to respond to the recent review.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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