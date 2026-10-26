People Recall Weddings They Knew Would End in Divorce, From a Bride Who Arrived Drunk to a Couple Who Disagreed on Having Kids

A thread posted to r/AskReddit on Oct. 21, 2026, asks users about weddings where they knew the couple would not last. The post also asks how they could tell.

The thread had more than 1,700 upvotes and 438 comments at the time of publication.

One commenter recalled their sister’s wedding and the events surrounding her short-lived marriage. They wrote that the ceremony took place at a friend’s house, where their sister “was still late even though she was there.” The commenter said she “stopped to put out her cigarette before walking down the aisle” and “was already 3/4 drunk.” They added that she “stiffed her friend on all the expenses related to the wedding.”

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The couple moved into a trailer park that the commenter described as nice. “The marriage didn’t last long enough for her to claim a share as a marital asset,” they wrote. She later “talked another ex into moving her across the country and then dumped him.”

Another commenter described a marriage based on practical considerations rather than romance. They wrote, “It was a marriage of convenience & he knew she was gay.” They said the woman “got a kid out of it [...], and they stayed in touch for that reason.” The commenter added, “Ironically, it sounded like a healthier relationship than a lot of the romance-based straight marriages I’ve knwn [sic] &/or heard about.”

Another commenter described a marriage that ended after the couple disagreed about having a child. The woman had nearly died from pregnancy complications before she met the man. “He was strongly childfree by choice, so was fine to never have kids,” they wrote. During the engagement, she decided she wanted to give birth to her own child.

The commenter said the man explored other options, including adoption, fostering and volunteering. “He apparently went round and round trying to find other options,” they wrote. After the wedding, he refused to agree to having a child through pregnancy. “Annulled a short time later,” they added. The woman soon had a new boyfriend and a baby. The commenter also wrote, “I’m still friendly with the dude and while sad for the separation, he’s completely sure he made the right call.”

Another commenter recalled a friend’s wedding where guests opposed the marriage. They wrote that the groom proposed after attending a friend’s wedding, while his girlfriend was pressuring him to get married. “We all told him she wasn’t right for him and he shouldn’t go through with it,” they said. “I’ve never attended a wedding that felt like a funeral before, but this one had that vibe. Best man actually passed out mid-ceremony from locking his knees too which was hilarious.”

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The marriage ran into trouble quickly, according to the commenter. “Within 2 months they’re at couples counseling,” they wrote. The couple had a child, whom the husband took with him when they separated. They later divorced. He became a single father and met another woman, and the commenter said friends urged him to slow down.

“Instead he changes his phone number and blocks us all on social media, and I haven’t heard from him since,” they wrote. “Been over a decade now.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the accounts described in this thread. The details above reflect the commenters’ accounts as shared on r/AskReddit. The commenters’ identities and the details of the relationships they described could not be independently verified.