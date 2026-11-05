TikToker Shares Frustrating Gym Encounter With a Man

A TikToker named Bri, who goes by @brivnnna00, shared a video describing a frustrating argument she had at the gym. While she was in the middle of her workout, a man approached her and asked to work in on the machine she was using. She politely declined, but the man continued to escalate the situation, eventually turning it into a heated confrontation. The incident sparked a discussion in the comments section. The video has received 379,700 views and 3,032 comments.

Bri was working out at a gym in Los Angeles. She knew it didn't have the best reviews, but it was the most convenient option for her. Her workout started like usual. She had waited for another woman to finish using the hip abductor machine before taking her turn. When the machine became available, Bri got on and began her set.

While she was working out, a man approached her and asked if he could work in with her. Bri politely declined because she had just started using the machine. She also explained that sharing equipment with someone she doesn't know can be frustrating, especially when it means repeatedly adjusting the weight and sanitizing the machine between sets.

Her response prompted the man to lash out at her, turning the interaction into a screaming match. He eventually went to get the gym manager, who sided with him and claimed Bri had been using the machine longer than she said she had. However, according to Bri, the man had confused her with the woman who had been using the machine before her.

After leaving the gym, Bri realized she needed to find another place to work out. She wasn't willing to put up with that kind of treatment.

Commenters Had a Lot to Say About the Gym Confrontation

The incident prompted a discussion about gym etiquette and the experiences women have when working out around men. Several commenters expressed frustration with the expectation that gym members should share equipment while someone is still using it.

One commenter wrote, “I hate this ‘can I work in with you’ culture. It’s weird.”

Bri also mentioned that she took a few minutes between sets, which prompted some men in the comments to criticize her. However, another commenter defended her and pointed out what they viewed as a double standard.

“All these dudes in the comments talking about ‘3 min is crazy,’ meanwhile I’ve never seen a guy at a bench press who didn’t take at least 5-10 min between sets just glancing around and wasting time, my god. Just say y’all hate having to wait for women. That’s where the rage is,” the commenter wrote.

Another person pointed out the man's apparent impatience, writing, “Lmfao he had the time to go get the ball manager but didn’t have the time to wait.”

Others called for more women-only gyms, while some questioned why a man was getting into an argument over the hip abductor machine.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The account of the gym confrontation is based solely on Bri's TikTok post, shared under @brivnnna00.