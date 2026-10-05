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‘No Country is Perfect’: Europeans Who Moved to the U.S. Are Sharing What They Actually Think

5:25 AM CDT on October 5, 2026

Europeans who moved to America reveal why they’ve stayed.

Europeans who moved to America reveal why they’ve stayed.

|Images via Stefan Maritz/ Pexels | Olivia/ Pexels

The Daily Dot previously covered a Reddit discussion about Americans who moved to Europe and what shocked them most. A new discussion on r/MovingToUSA, titled "Europeans who moved to the US. What brought you to America and how have you found it?" had drawn 464 comments as of publication.

Commenters shared why they moved and how they view life in the U.S. One commenter said they lost their job in the Netherlands during the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to the U.S. to work at a hospital.

"I like how US cities can be 24-hour cities; there's always something to do, the food selection is amazing, it's incredibly diverse, and entertainment opportunities are endless," the commenter wrote.

The commenter further added that they liked the fact that they could advance their career in health care at any age without people asking why they did not yet have kids or own a home. Another reason the commenter mentioned was that they liked classical music and U.S. cities; according to the user, the U.S. had a lot of opportunities to engage with that world.

“The museums here are also way better, and if you’re in DC, they’re free. And despite the political environment (I personally think we’re going through a phase as we did in the 1890s), most people I’ve encountered are not just friendly, but also kind,” the commenter concluded.

Another commenter wrote that they moved from the U.K. to the Midwest last April. The commenter added that their experience has been “very positive.” According to the commenter, the people there have been very welcoming, and there is a better work/life balance and more options for outdoor activities. “My cost of living is less than it had been. It has worked for me,” the commenter concluded.

A third user shared about their brother, who transferred to NYC from Dublin several years ago. According to the commenter, he loved the U.S. and American people. He was rewarded far more than he would have been at home for his hard work.

The commenter further wrote, “He’s met wonderful friends. The city is relatively safe, and he travels regularly in US and to South America. We both experience Americans as warm, open, smart, curious people. No country is perfect, but US (sic) feels like it’s trying to figure it out.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the incidents, identities, professional backgrounds, or businesses described in the original post or the comments. The details above reflect accounts posted by individual users on r/MovingToUSA.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

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