Mom Wants Compensation After Her 5-Year-Old’s Dress Gets Ruined at a Birthday Party, Internet Is Divided

A mother is facing criticism for asking a birthday party host and a local play place owner to pay for her 5-year-old daughter's expensive dress, which was ruined during a painting activity. The dispute has sparked a Reddit debate about parental responsibility and whether businesses should provide protective clothing for messy activities.

The host recounted the incident in a post on Reddit's r/AmItheAsshole forum three days ago. She wrote that she had organized a tea party for her daughter's seventh birthday at a local play place and invited about 18 children. The invitation explicitly mentioned a toy-painting activity, so guests were asked to bring dolls and stuffed animals as honored guests.

While the host initially worried about paint getting everywhere, the play place owner reassured her that it would wash out.

According to the post, one child's mother was traveling and had arranged for her 5-year-old daughter to attend with her 80-year-old grandfather. The host agreed. Six days later, however, the mother contacted the host, claiming paint had stained and ruined her daughter's expensive dress. She argued that the host was responsible and that the children should have been given smocks. The host questioned why the mother had sent her daughter in an expensive outfit, especially since the invitation mentioned painting. The dispute escalated when the mother demanded compensation from the play place owner.

To avoid further conflict in their small town, the owner eventually offered to cover 50% of the dress's cost. The host later said the mother might ask her to pay the remaining half. The original poster, or OP, said she knew the mother through their daughters' playground and sports activities, which made her hesitant to refuse.

The post received 7,300 upvotes and hundreds of comments, with many users siding with the host. One commenter wrote, "The invitation clearly said painting. And tea. Who sends their kid in an expensive dress to these types of activities?" Others suggested that the host avoid inviting the family to future events. However, some argued that businesses offering messy activities for children should expect spills, even when the children use washable paint.

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The phrase "tea party" also prompted some users to point out that such celebrations often involve dressing up, making the mother's choice of outfit understandable. Others said children can stain their clothes even during ordinary party activities, such as eating and drinking. Several commenters recommended that the OP inspect the dress and look into professional cleaning before deciding whether to pay compensation.

Beyond the payment dispute, some Reddit users expressed concern that the disagreement could affect the 5-year-old girl's social life. They cautioned against excluding a child from future parties because of her parent's actions. Others said the play place owner should provide protective smocks for future painting activities to help prevent similar disputes.