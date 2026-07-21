‘We Are Simple Creatures’: Viral Video Compilation of Men Goofing Off Has Reddit and TikTok Agreeing

Have you ever heard the common belief that men are simple creatures? Well, the internet claimed to have video proof of it. An account on TikTok shared a compilation of videos featuring men doing some rather hilarious and possibly questionable things.

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@cainwreck shared a series of videos on their TikTok account with the caption: “Men are so easy to entertain.” These videos featured both teens and older men engaging in a variety of activities as a group.

The video began with a group of boys playing a version of ding-dong-ditch in what appears to be a hallway. While the music kept playing, they knocked on the doors with their feet, in tandem with the rhythm on the speaker, and ran as soon as the deed was done.

Another featured a duo of men playfully tricking a third to face plant during an exercise, and a large group of guys swinging together on a rope swing before it suddenly gave way. One more group learned what an ‘English whistle’ was.

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Image Credit: TikTok | @cainwreck

One more group of five attempted a trick shot in golf, in which the ball curves sharply and lands directly in the hole, clearing a water hazard. Next, a man was seen playing with the water hose, entertaining himself with the patterns.

Some of the most noteworthy moments included a woman’s husband and his brother playing with lightsabers in the snow for hours. The video concluded with another large group of men finding the ‘beer,’ which was not-so-subtly hidden underneath a cup.

The video has surpassed 200,000 views on TikTok and has has sparked a wave of reactions in the comment section. Many compared the videos to the popular saying: “THIS is what you should picture when you hear boys will be boys!!”

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Many loved the clip of a lightsaber battle in the snow between brothers and were equally amused by the group of men finding the cup of beer literally hidden in plain sight. A person even noted, “This is so accurate!”

Reddit Used This Video as Proof That Men Are Simple Creatures

@Educational_Copy_140 shared the viral TikTok on ‘Guys Being Dudes,’ a popular SubReddit. The individual attached the video and wrote, “We are simple creatures.”

Since it was shared by the Redditor, it has received over 10,000 upvotes. Even in the comment section of the Reddit post, the majority loved the lightsaber fight.

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One such user wrote, “The lightsabers in the snow are amazing!” In response, another wrote, “Right? The snow around them was spectacular.” Many others continued to share their favorite clips from the compiled video.

A Redditor responded to the OP’s statement attached to the video in agreement and noted, “Some of the times we must be boyfriends, husbands, and fathers because that’s what is needed these days…” The user added, “But mostly we just need to be happy doing silly things.”

The details above are a result of the video shared by @cainwreck on TikTok and reshared by @Educational_Copy_140 on Reddit. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.