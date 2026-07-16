Man’s “Half a Big Mac” Video Reignites Debate Over Fast Food Quality Control

A video shared to X by the account @ClownWorld showed a man lifting the top bun off what he said was a Big Mac from McDonald's, revealing what he described as an empty burger.

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"On my way home from work, I ordered some McDonald's. I was supposed to get a Big Mac, but I got a McBlank. What the hell is this?" he said.

The X account that shared the video claimed that the sandwich was missing several standard components. "No lettuce, no sauce, no middle bun, no second beef patty. They basically got half a burger and called it a Big Mac," the account wrote, adding, "Fast food keeps getting more expensive while quality control somehow keeps getting worse."

You had one job ?‍♂️



Someone ordered a Big Mac, opened the box, and realized the entire top half was missing. No lettuce, no sauce, no middle bun, no second beef patty. They basically got half a burger and called it a Big Mac.



Fast food keeps getting more expensive while quality… pic.twitter.com/zG8wipsdqI — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 15, 2026

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Reactions ranged from complaints about McDonald's quality to skepticism about the video's authenticity. One commenter wrote, "McDonald's just plain sucks, they've really lost their food quality since 2020," adding criticism of the chain's staffing and wages.

One commenter quoted McDonald's long-running advertising jingle listing the Big Mac's ingredients, contrasting the advertised product with what appeared in the video.

The video did not show the original packaging or receipt, and did not confirm the specific McDonald's location.

One commenter questioned the video's authenticity entirely, arguing the item shown did not match a genuine Big Mac.

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"Man pulls meat and cheese from double quarter pounder and places in box, then puts bun on top and claims it is a defunct Big Mac. Look closely. Even the claim of missing a middle bun doesn't work, he pulled the top off to show bread with meat under. That would be middle," the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify either claim, as the video alone does not confirm which menu item was originally ordered.

Man pulls meat and cheese from double quarter pounder and places in box, then puts bun on top and claims it is a defunct big Mac. Look closely. Even the claim of missing a middle bun doesn't work, he pulled the top off to show bread with meat under. That would be middle. — Pakmann2k (@pakmann2k) July 16, 2026

Another user also raised a concern over the video's authenticity, asking, "Who doesn’t check their order before setting up at a table to eat …"

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McDonald's has not publicly addressed the video.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the contents of the original order or the specific McDonald's location involved. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @ClownWorld. The identity of the man in the video has not been confirmed.