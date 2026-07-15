‘Count Your Days’: A McDonald’s Customer Got Cheese on the Cardboard Instead of in His Burger and X Has Thoughts About Fast Food Quality

A McDonald’s customer asked workers to count their days after receiving what appeared to be a rushed order. The man complained that it wasn’t a “real sandwich,” sparking debate about the quality at the fast food chain.

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@ClownWorld shared the customer’s review on their X account, but the source of the video remains unconfirmed. According to the video, the cheese that is typically placed inside the burger had ended up stuck to the packaging instead.

The cheddar cheese appeared to be stuck to the packaging on the side and on the top, making it appear rushed. The reviewer reflected on the overall presentation and told McDonald’s employees, “Count your days, boys…Cause what the actual f— is that?”

This McDonald’s employee really looked at that slice of cheese hanging halfway out of the sandwich, closed the box, and thought, “Yep, that’s good to go.”



It’s not even about the cheese. It’s about the complete lack of pride in doing the job right. When you’re paying more than… pic.twitter.com/0lDfOyzgc9 — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 14, 2026

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Although they questioned what had happened, they appeared more amused than critical, noting the cheese had ended up on the cardboard but not in the sandwich.

They even opened up the top half of the burger bun to show viewers that there was truly no cheese on the inside.

Apart from the misplaced cheese, the customer didn’t further comment on flavor, taste, or any other attributes of the overall burger, and ended the video with a chuckle. Although they didn’t have much to say about it, the internet had a lot.

The Internet Got to Thinking About Quality After the McDonald’s Customer Asked Workers to Count Their Days

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On the popular X account, the review was viewed over 320,000 times and generated mixed reactions. The comment sections were filled with memes, jokes, and AI-generated videos directed at the video.

Others commented on possible scenarios that could have led to such a mishap. One such user claimed, “(They were) probably doing some ridiculous TikTok while making it.”

One user offered a practical explanation, writing, “I think the sandwich maker puts it on correctly, but when they pick up the burger and put it in the bag…that’s when the cheese slides off.”

The tag said cheese on the side ?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tkOF4OmgwI — N2THEV0ID (@N2THEV0ID) July 14, 2026

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Another commented on the quality, wondering, “Why do people even eat there anymore? So many better choices.” Similarly, one more person cautioned, “If you’re eating McDonald’s and expecting quality…You have far greater issues than where the cheese landed.”

Multiple people who’ve been to McDonald’s shared similar reviews and testimonials about their orders. They claimed that this particular customer was lucky to get what they ordered because not many were as lucky.

The videos and TikToks about the popular fast food joint continue to make rounds on the internet. However, with such videos out there, many wonder if the place was truly losing its spark, if these mistakes were merely accidental. That remains to be seen.

The details from this article are a reflection of the video shared by @ClownWorld on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.