A man decided to test his wife on some of the unwritten rules he associates with being a man. Instead of hypothesizing, he came up with a test that would put her knowledge to work. The test included a ‘urinal quiz’ that challenged his wife to choose the correct urinal in several hypothetical situations. X users quickly weighed in on her answers, with users weighing in with their thoughts on her answers.

Featured Video

THIS IS HILARIOUS!!!



Wife takes the “Can You Survive as a Man?” test and the urinal quiz almost broke her!



She’s sitting there all confident until the urinal question drops. Starts strong, picks the far one, then spirals into a full mental breakdown calculating who’s gayer and… pic.twitter.com/jonqVRSf7o — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) August 15, 2026

He starts the video by saying it was part 2 of trying to see if his wife could survive as a man. The video begins with the urinal quiz. There were several hypothetical situations. He used diagrams to show men at different urinals, and his wife had to give her opinion.

She gets the first one right, as well as the second. He asked his wife what K/D meant, and she got it wrong by saying kill drive. She got the third question wrong, according to her husband. The test moved past the urinal questions and onto a different topic.

Advertisement

He asked his wife what K/D meant, and she answered ‘kill drive. The answer was kill death ratio, a term they use while playing video games. Next, he asks her what he would do if they were out in public and saw another couple walk by.

This one was multiple choice, and his wife chose the answer about sizing up the man in the couple to see how much effort he’d need to put into beating him up. He said she was correct. The next questions were about where he would sit at a restaurant and another video game term. His wife got the first question right, but not the second.

Overall, she answered most of the questions correctly. She seemed to understand her husband well, and what he viewed as being the correct way to be a man.

The quiz prompted X users to debate whether her answers were actually correct.

Advertisement

X Users Debate Whether the Wife Got the Answers Right

One woman questioned why urinals exist in the first place, and wrote “Who normalized the peeing methods for men? Cause… Omg being a man looks so embarrassing. Why y’all gotta pull it all out in front of strangers all your life!!! That’s too much! And SOOO unnecessary.”

Some X users argued that the husband had gotten the urinal questions wrong. “Two of the urinal answers are wrong. On the second one, you pick the second urinal even if it isn’t quite the furthest from the man already there. One must consider other people coming in. Since it is understood that skipping a urinal is always the protocol, choosing the second urinal leaves room for a third person, but without leaving two empty urinals if a third person enters,” someone weighed in.

Overall, X users had a lot to say not only about the wife’s answers, but also what her husband considered was correct.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video. The story is based on the video shared on X and the reactions posted by users on the platform.