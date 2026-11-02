Man Says Wife Called It ‘Just Talking’ After He Saw Her Kissing Another Man Through Window

A Reddit post shared in r/CheatedOn in September 2026 includes a video the poster says shows his wife with another man. The post had received more than 522 upvotes and 103 comments at the time of publication.

The poster wrote that he repeatedly called his wife while working a night shift, but she did not answer. According to his account, she was at a neighbor's house while their children were asleep. He returned home at 1:30 a.m. and saw her with another man. He filmed them through a window and uploaded the video to the post. The footage appeared to show his wife talking to the man, touching him and hugging him.

His wife reportedly told him they were just talking. “I had already witnessed them kissing but this is what I got on video. I should’ve let them continue, but I was in a blind rage,” he wrote. He also asked whether he was wrong to keep calling her when she did not answer. “Is this acceptable behavior?” he asked in the thread.

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One commenter asked how the wife might respond if the roles were reversed. “Of course it isn’t and what we are witnessing here is not what you want to see your wife doing,” the commenter wrote. “She is sitting in a very intimate way with someone who is not you.”

“Can you imagine her reaction if she caught you sitting with another woman and that woman sitting on you like that?” the commenter asked. “She’ll flip out.” The commenter also questioned why the poster continued to tolerate “this level of disrespect.”

Another commenter advised the poster to take legal steps. “[...] You definitely win the award for most self restraint! Tell her not to worry because you’ll be ‘just talking’ to your divorce lawyer.”

Another commenter expressed sympathy for the poster. “That is so disgusting!” the user wrote. “I’m so sorry. Truly. I know it’s hard to separate especially when kids are involved. You deserve better,” the commenter continued. “You deserve peace of mind and I’m wondering if this is her first time doing it.” The commenter closed with the advice, “Get a STD test. Reallly [sic] sorry.”

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Another urged the poster to protect the footage. “Talking into the mike literally and figuratively,” a separate reply wrote. “I would get your affairs in order. Make copies of all important things. Also load this on separate device.”

“Ex tossed my phone into the toilet,” the writer added their own story. “In hopes all would be lost. I’d already sent copies of the things to my attorney, my best friend and his mother.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The poster’s and commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.