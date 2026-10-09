Man Left his Lady High and Dry at the Nail Salon on their First Date

TikTok creator @chritiancooks99 posted a video describing his first-date experience with a woman he matched with on Hinge. He said she expected him to pay for her $120 pedicure before they even made it to their dinner reservation. The video has received 10.7 million views and more than 40,000 comments.

Christian began by explaining that he matched with a woman he referred to as Lady on Hinge. He said he had started taking the dating app more seriously by being more specific about what he was looking for in a partner.

He listed a few non-negotiables on his profile, including that his match had to have her own living space and be child-free.

Shortly after making those adjustments to his profile, he received a message from Lady.

“I check all your boxes. . . I don't have kids. I have my own place,” she wrote.

Christian said they spent about a week talking and getting to know each other. After he felt satisfied with the chemistry they shared, he decided it was time to plan a date and asked if she wanted to go out with him.

She agreed but said she didn't have a car. She then sent him her address and asked him to pick her up, which he said he didn't mind doing.

Christian Soon Realized Her Address Was a Nail Salon

Christian Soon Realized Her Address Was a Nail Salon

Fast forward to the day of the first date, and Christian said he left work and prepared to meet Lady. He started driving to the address she had given him but soon realized there were no houses or apartments in sight.

He continued driving and eventually arrived at a strip mall with a Starbucks, Chipotle, Tropical Smoothie, a thrift shop, and a nail salon. Christian texted Lady to confirm he was at the correct address, and she told him that he was. She said she was inside the nail salon and invited him to come in and wait for her to finish her pedicure.

He said he found the situation odd for a first date but went inside anyway. They finally met in person, and Lady told him she expected to be finished already but should be done within 10 minutes. After a few minutes of small talk, Lady casually said, “Hey, it's gonna be about $120.00, is that okay?”

Christian said he stared at her with a perplexed look until she clarified. “Pedicure is gonna be about $120.00. I just wanted to look really good for you, is that okay?” she said.

Christian said it finally clicked that she expected him to pay for her pedicure. To make sure he understood, he asked if she wanted him to cover the fee, and she confirmed that he did.

“Well, yeah, I'm getting ready for a date for you,” Lady said.

Christian said he played along and agreed to pay for the pedicure. Pleased with his response, Lady then let him pick out a nail polish color, and he chose pink.

Christian then suggested adding a few other services, including a wax dip and callus peel. He said both Lady and the nail technician appeared excited about the additional services.

Christian said, “Lady's eyes just turned into money bags, like you would see in a cartoon.” He told Lady he would wait at the front and that she should check with him when it was time to pay.

But after about 10 minutes, Christian said he told Lady he had forgotten his wallet in the car and would be right back.

Lady agreed, but instead of returning, Christian got into his car and drove away, leaving her at the nail salon.

He said he went to enjoy his dinner reservation alone and ignored multiple calls and messages from Lady.

Reacting to the video, many of the commenters were women who actually agreed with how Christian handled the situation. One commenter wrote, "As a girl, I agree with what you did."

Another commenter applauded his response. She wrote, "As a female not only do I support what you did but I applaud you also. Well played."

A separate commenter added that Lady planned for him to pay for her pedicure. She wrote, "She didn't think she would be done - she PLANNED for you to pick her up there. That's INSANE."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described by @chritiancooks99, which are based solely on his account of the first-date interaction.