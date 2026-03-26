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“Let’s get this place HUMID!” has become Pokopia’s latest weird inside joke

"The humidity in Florida went down from 70% to 40% for a few days and my nose is chapped. I feel like bulbasaur."

11:00 AM CDT on March 26, 2026

lets get this place humid
Nintendo

Unlike in typical Pokémon games, the pocket monsters in Pokopia can speak in plain dialogue, which leads to some hilarious and weird interactions. This is due in part to the fact that you are playing a Ditto-turned-humanoid in a post-apocalyptic setting, trying to set everything to rights and enable the survival of all Pokémon. The concept is so bizarre that it simply works in a charming and quirky way.

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The unpredictability of the dialogue with Pokémon in the game caused some interesting surprises as players took screenshots and shared their gameplay video clips widely. Recently, players latched onto an odd bit of dialogue from Bulbasaur, and soon, it spread far beyond the game itself as a meme.

"Let's get this place HUMID!" meme tweet that reads, "im always saying this."
@efored3n/X

"Let’s get this place HUMID!" confused everyone in the best way

At one point, relatively early in the game, Bulbasaur enthusiastically declares, "Let’s get this place HUMID!" and forces the player to follow it around.

@nicovelvets/X

Out of context, the phrase sounds absolutely ridiculous, but it is actually relevant to the gameplay. Because of the weird phrasing, players pulled screenshots and turned it into a meme.

"Let's get this place HUMID!" meme Reddit post that reads, "That's what I've been saying."
u/AcanthaceaeFirst5142 via Reddit

In context, the line connected to one of the game’s early objectives, where the player must re-humidify an area called the Withered Wastes. This task allows plants to grow again and, probably more importantly, Pokémon wouldn’t turn into dust from lack of humidity. In other words, the task involved making the land… moist.

@PokeMarr tweeted a GIF of the game dialogue, saying, "The humidity in Florida went down from 70% to 40% for a few days and my nose is chapped. I feel like bulbasaur."

Many fans posted memes joking about the unbearable weather where they lived, or referenced topical events like the Oscars red carpet, which is notoriously hot and humid.

Tweet that reads, "bulbasaur stuns on the oscars red carpet" with the "let's get this place HUMID!" meme bulbasaur on the red carpet.
@traceyfanclub/X

Meanwhile, others recreated the scene using figures or printed images. 

"Let's get this place HUMID!" meme tweet.
@Xuvier_/X

Fans compared localizations and shared their own jokes

As the meme spread, players also discussed how different versions of the game handled dialogue. Redditor u/Clemenx00 asked, "Is the JP version this fun and full of personality? So far from what I've seen, both English and Spanish localizations are so good and a selling point of the game. Its so full of charm."

Others responded with details about the Japanese version. For instance, u/Ordinal43NotFound explained, "Yep. They've been meme-ing that Bulbasaur talks like a gyaru in the Japanese version and have been making fanarts." They added that Slowpoke previously filled a similar role, though it used an "old-timer" style pronoun instead.

"Let's get this place HUMID!" meme tweet with a picture of Bulbasaur on an air conditioner control panel.
@UniteVids/X

u/11Slimeade11 joked, "I'm going to blame Bulbasaur for every uncomfortably gross feeling summer day now."

@AJWhiteAuthor/X

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Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

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