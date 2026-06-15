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LA County Told World Cup Fans to Only Buy From Permitted Vendors — Locals Say Unpermitted Food Stands Are on Every Corner and No One Is Stopping Them

11:45 AM CDT on June 15, 2026

Los Angeles residents say illegal food stands like this one are everywhere

Los Angeles residents say illegal food stands like this one are everywhere

|Images via X/MissJilianne

As Los Angeles prepares to host World Cup matches, Los Angeles County is urging fans to buy food only from permitted vendors. While the advisory was posted to social media Sunday night, residents say illegal food operations are everywhere, and that authorities are doing virtually nothing to stop them.

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"Before you grab a bite, look for a permitted food vendor," LA Public Health wrote on X. The agency also wrote that buying from authorized vendors "helps keep you safe from foodborne illness." The post drew more than 85,000 views and was accompanied by a graphic noting that permitted food carts must display a valid certification sticker, a letter grade, and a current public health permit.

But many Angelenos agreed with Jilianne, who said, "This street vendor on Hollywood Boulevard [is] touching cash, touching food containers, and not refrigerating raw bacon."

She asked, "Do they have the required food handler certificate?"

One commenter wrote, "This is everywhere in California. They are unsanitary, unhealthy and illegal. Why are they NOT shut down?"

According to the LA County Department of Public Health, common violations by unpermitted vendors include storing food at incorrect temperatures, handling food with unwashed hands, using grocery carts as makeshift stands, and placing outdoor equipment on sidewalks in ways that block pedestrian access.

    Yet, as one user who identified themselves as a former business owner in the area said, "Not excusing this. (...) CA's health departments are a bureaucratic mess. (...) Super over-regulated. (...) got out as soon as I saw an exit."

    "Never doing it again," they added.

    The CDC estimates that 48 million Americans experience foodborne illness annually. The leading causes of those illnesses are Salmonella, norovirus, and Campylobacter.

    Residents can report unpermitted street food vendors by calling the Public Health Mobile Food Program at (626) 430-5500 or by filing a complaint online. To verify a vendor's permit status at a community event, residents can contact the Environmental Health Community Events Program at (626) 430-5320.

    The Daily Dot was unable to verify the specific vendor incidents described in the social media responses.

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    Sohini

    Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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