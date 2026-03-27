It's KPop Demon Hunters' world, and we're just living in it.

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Less than two weeks after Netflix's megahit won two Academy Awards, it was announced that KPop Demon Hunters is coming to McDonald's. A new ad for the collab dropped this week. You can check it out below:

Sony Animation & Netflix have animated a new ‘KPOP DEMON HUNTERS’ commercial for the film's upcoming collab with McDonald’s U.S. pic.twitter.com/rFyvuoSSiZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 24, 2026

According to McDonald's corporate website, "HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys’ epic rivalry is coming to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide with dueling adult meals, and exclusive fan experiences starting March 31."

McDonald's

"The partnership features two all-new meals for adults and exclusive photocards that unlock first-access content for a limited time. The campaign also brings flavors from McDonald’s restaurants in South Korea, connecting fans to the film through taste," the announcement reads.

The menu additions include The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal, The HUNTR/X Meal, HUNTR/X + Saja Boys Photocards, and The Derpy McFlurry.

Fans react to KPop Demon Hunters/McDonald's collab

Many people took to social media to comment on KPop Demon Hunters coming to McDonald's. While most people are not exactly surprised by the collab, others are ready to line up and collect their souvenirs. Some are also impressed that the ad features new animation.

People are also pretty hyped for the new sauces. The Hunter Sauce is "a sweet chili sauce mixing notes of chili, garlic, and pepper with just enough heat inspired by HUNTR/X’s fierce, yet fun-loving personalities." Meanwhile, the Demon Sauce is "a bold mustard sauce with heat and tang — made purple, just like demon patterns."

The Kpop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X McDonald's collab meal includes:



- 10 Chicken McNuggets

- Ramyeon McShaker Fries

- Hunter Sauce

- Demon Sauce pic.twitter.com/cowsEqZxvE — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 24, 2026

"K-pop and McDonald's together is a marketing dream," @RiDwAn__Iyiola observed on X.

"Fans about to line up like it’s a concert," @maara_baby added.

"Wow, I thought they were going to rely only on footage from the movie, but they did new animated sequences for this, and recorded dialogue with the VAs too! Really cool!" u/Pale_Yam_7920 shared on Reddit.

"LET'S FREAKING GO MCDONALD'S IS NOW SEALED THE HONMOON THIS ONE'S FOR THE FANS," u/Independent-Band4431 added.

"I'm excited to get it, but I'm hopefully it's not going to end up like Rick and Morty Szechuan Sauce situation back then in 2017," u/DreamcatcherGirl_02 commented.

However, some people don't want to support McDonald's. "They’re trying to do anything to offset the boycott," u/TanoraRat

pointed out.

"KPopDH merch is literally everywhere, I can find sooo many keychains, plushies, pins, random things printed w/ them by just walking around, even more online ... No excuse to not boycott, [expletive] McDonald's," @DOmomingo posted.

And others think the collab should have been a Happy Meal for kids.

"I’m sorry... The place with the kids' menu/happy meal decided the collab would be sold as 'adult meals'????? Are we just fully pretending that Kpop Demon Hunters was not for children (complimentary but still necessary to distinguish)," @briebxrries posted.

"The days of the themed happy meal are over," u/AdonisJames89 wrote.

For the cinephiles out there, KPop Demon Hunters is also coming to the Criterion Collection.

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