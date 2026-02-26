Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Entertainment

“KPop Demon Hunters” is coming to the Criterion Collection, sparking a debate between fans of the movie and film snobs

"WALL-E" is also on Criterion, FYI.

8:00 AM CST on February 26, 2026

kpop demon hunters
Netflix/Sony Pictures Animation/@AJBurlap/X

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters will arrive soon on the Criterion Collection, sparking online discourse about what types of movies should really be featured there.

Featured Video

This week, Variety reported that the hit animated film would be joining the collection, along with another successful Netflix film, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

still from kpop demon hunters
Netflix/Sony Pictures Animation

The Criterion Collection is known for licensing, restoring, and distributing "important classic and contemporary films." Both Frankenstein and KPop Demon Hunters fall under the contemporary category.

Advertisement

Bringing these movies to such a revered collection is good for multiple reasons. First, it could bring younger audiences into the collection and hopefully lead to more discoveries.

More importantly, with Netflix's looming deal with Warner Bros., it shows that the company isn't averse to physical media. With some streaming originals disappearing forever, art should have a chance to live on in other ways.

The internet debates KPop Demon Hunters coming to Criterion

Some people seem to think KPop Demon Hunter's immense popularity, particularly with children, deems it unworthy of being in the Criterion Collection. This is an odd take for a movie that's sweeping awards season.

Advertisement

The film has been awarded over 100 times from various guilds, festivals, and more. That includes two Golden Globes, one Grammy, and ten Annie Awards. It's also nominated for Best Animated Film and Best Song for "Golden" at the Academy Awards, and could very likely win both. Not to mention the fact that the movie is beloved by critics and audiences. The film has a 92% critics' score and 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

still from kpop demon hunters
Netflix/Sony Pictures Animation

Despite all of that, some snobs don't want to see the movie on Criterion.

"So we’re just adding more garbage to the pile, great," wrote @radres. "Nothing ever improves, just more noise."

Advertisement

@KaiserBeamz wrote: "KPop Demon Hunters getting into the Criterion Collection before any film from Satoshi Kon, Ralph Bakshi, Mamoru Oshii, Don Bluth or Sylvain Chomet might actually kill me."

@realfilmtoaster/X

@Carlos_Film explained his theory on the backlash, saying, "A lot of 'cinephiles' don’t care for animation. They don’t watch it, they don’t write about it." They continued, "They still see it as a lesser medium, so it’s not surprising that some people are upset about KPOP DEMON HUNTERS being added to Criterion. I hope Criterion adds more animated films."

However, the majority seems excited about it.

Advertisement

"I'm always glad when streaming films get a physical release," said u/justanotherladyinred. "I can see how KPop Demon Hunters isn't for everyone, but it's obviously earned its place as a notable film at this point, whether people like it or not," pointed out u/murcielag0_.

u/HackMeRaps wrote: "This is SOOOO amazing. For school-related events under our license, we need the physical copy of a film to show, so it's been tough as this would clearly be the movie to show at our elementary! Netflix, unfortunately, isn't available to stream through any of our digital licenses, so this is going to be a game-changer!"

"I thought the Criterion Collection was about preserving cinema for future generations, and KPop Demon Hunters, a movie that went straight to streaming, which is popular now but might disappear decades from now, makes sense to me," said @kaludiasays.

Advertisement

Most agreed that people need to chill.

"This is so funny to me," wrote @daveleedwnundr. "Criterion completists waiting for the next Tarkovsky, Truffaut, Varda, or Kieślowski drop being forced to buy KPop Demon Hunters."

"This is like 50 9/11s for people who think the Criterion Collection is a meaningful arbiter of Good Taste and not just a boutique Blu-ray label," wrote @AJBurlap.

u/arlekin21/Reddit
Advertisement

You gotta laugh.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

“It gets to a point…”: Dunkin’ debuts massive 48-ounce coffee bucket after months of viral Lowe’s mini bucket trend

"Drinking this and immediately seeing my toes turn black."

February 26, 2026
Entertainment

Amazon MGM is dropping a He-Man movie, but the character’s creator can’t afford memory care

"The system that let this happen should be embarrassed."

February 26, 2026
Trending

“It was so awkward”: Influencer’s miscommunication with Reformation goes viral. Is AI to blame?

When retail marketing bots go rogue.

February 26, 2026
Viral Politics

Dropout’s appearance on “The Rookie” brings “copaganda” claims from disappointed fans

The Rookie isn't real, but the LAPD is.

February 26, 2026
Trending

“Gatekeeping or embarrassed?” HomeGoods shoppers are begging people to stop hyping its imported pasta selection

The Home Goods dry pasta community is upset that their secret is out.

February 26, 2026
Trending

“Say it louder!”: Florida resident shames couple for the leftover trash from their beach engagement

"You could have used actual rose petals to avoid this."

February 26, 2026
Advertisement