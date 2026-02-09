“Puerto Ricans are Americans”: Jake Paul backtracks on Bad Bunny citizenship remark after brother Logan calls him out

Jake and Logan Paul sparred over the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, causing Jake to backpedal on calling Bad Bunny a "fake" U.S. citizen. Jake was among many right-wing figures who panned the show because he sang in Spanish and included all American nations in his performance.

The influencer brothers both moved to Puerto Rico—Bad Bunny's home—in 2021 to take advantage of tax benefits for their lavish mansions.

Jake vs. Logan on Bad Bunny

In the middle of the 2026 Super Bowl, Jake Paul announced on X that he was turning off the TV and encouraged his fans to do the same.

"Turning off the halftime show," he wrote. "A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that."

Many took issue with Jake calling Bad Bunny's citizenship, as a person born in Puerto Rico, "fake." A community note soon appeared reminding all that Puerto Rico is part of the U.S. and therefore those who are born there are U.S. citizens, and that he and his brother, Logan, both live there.

Hours later, said brother publicly called Jake out.

"I love my brother but I don’t agree with this," he tweeted. "Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island."

Logan hasn't posted anything on X since, but Jake had to scramble on Monday morning to clarify his initial statement.

"The problem with my tweet is the word fake being misinterpreted," said the influener, "he's not a fake citizen obviously bc hes Puerto Rican and I love Puerto Rico and all Americans who support the country."

"Moreso Bunny is fake bc of his values and criticism of our great country."

This didn't appear to quell the backlash, as Jake had to tweet again, saying pretty much the same thing. It still didn't help, and his final post on the matter, suggesting "idk what happened on my twitter" so far, appears rather distressed.

Guys i love bad bunny idk what happened on my twitter last night ?? wtf — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 9, 2026

"I think we just won the culture war"

The left took the divide between the Paul brothers and the backlash to Jake's anti-Bunny tweet as another signal that the tide is turning against MAGA-style anti-immigrant hate.

I think we just won the culture war pic.twitter.com/jSEIQrX40s — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) February 9, 2026

Lining up these tweets in a row led Democratic political strategist Tom Bonier to declare, "I think we just won the culture war."

"Jake Paul instantly regretting agreeing to be JD Vance’s surrogate," writer Pedro L. Gonzalez summarized.

WATCH: Logan Paul's blunt answer when asked if he was excited for Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/iag0IQgkkV — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 8, 2026

Some pointed out that, prior to the Super Bowl, Logan gave an emphatic "no" to a reporter asking if he was excited for the Bad Bunny show. This led to theories that one brother caught on faster than the other, and that badmouthing an icon from the island on which they live is a bad idea.

"When it finally clicks that your $32M mansion is located on the same island as 3.5 million people who love the man that you've been sh*tting on for no reason other than to score rightoid culture war points," wrote @Castantine.

"PLEASE DON'T FIREBOMB MUH MANSION."

"Congrats, Jake Paul, you’ve just pissed off all of the people that live in the place you scurried off to to avoid paying taxes," said @Bizzybodyyy.

