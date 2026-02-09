“The worst, EVER!”: Trump and MAGA melt down over Bad Bunny’s Spanish halftime Super Bowl show

President Donald Trump and his supporters erupted in outrage after Bad Bunny headlined the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show in Spanish, celebrating cultural diversity across the Americas.

Featured Video

Right-wing figures were quick to frame the performance as an insult to "real" America rather than a reflection of it, focusing on sexualized choreography (a perennial halftime staple) and questions regarding language and identity.

This response was not unexpected, given MAGA's reaction when the Puerto Rican artist was announced as the Super Bowl headliner back in October.

Trump posted an angry statement panning Bad Bunny's performance on Truth Social on Sunday evening, calling it "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!"

Advertisement

"It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence," he wrote.

"Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country."

Trump also reiterated his disapproval of the new kickoff rule designed to protect players against brain injuries that cause lifelong disabilities and reduce life expectancies.

Advertisement

"SOMEONE CALL IN AN ICE RAID"

Hateful statements that claimed immigrants don't belong in the U.S. continued across right-wing social media.

"If only there were English subtitles during the halftime show of AMERICA’s greatest sporting event," said popular right-wing X account @sagesteele.

Advertisement

The U.S. has no national language and nearly 14 percent—over 45 million—of American residents speak Spanish.

Bad Bunny also enraged MAGA by saying "God bless America" while bringing out flags from nations across the two Americas and calling out their names.

"SOMEONE CALL IN AN ICE RAID AT THE SUPER BOWL!" shouted conservative pundit Laura Loomer. "What are all of these foreign flags?????"

Advertisement

"Foreign language. Foreign flags," said @EndWokeness, ignoring the U.S. flag that led the rest. "The point is to rub it in our faces."

Some managed to lash out at Black musicians while they were at it.

"The Jay-Z/@RocNation partnership with the NFL should come to an end soon," said Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz. "America haters should not be in charge of selecting halftime performers for Americas [sic] game."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Elmo posted about enjoying the show, saying that Bad Bunny should be renamed to Good Bunny.

Well so much for my kids watching elmo. — Jay (@dogedaddy69420) February 9, 2026

"Well so much for my kids watching elmo," shot back @dogedaddy69420.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.