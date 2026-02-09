Skip to Content
Viral Politics

“The worst, EVER!”: Trump and MAGA melt down over Bad Bunny’s Spanish halftime Super Bowl show

And they're mad at Elmo again.

1:00 PM CST on February 9, 2026

Left: President Donald Trump wearing a suit with his mouth open, gesturing emphatically while walking outdoors with a blurred green background. Right: Screenshot of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance. Tweet overlay from Laura Loomer reads, "SOMEONE CALL IN AN ICE RAID AT THE SUPER BOWL!"
FotoField/Shutterstock/NFL and Mundo NFL/YouTube/@LauraLoomer/X.com

President Donald Trump and his supporters erupted in outrage after Bad Bunny headlined the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show in Spanish, celebrating cultural diversity across the Americas.

Featured Video

Right-wing figures were quick to frame the performance as an insult to "real" America rather than a reflection of it, focusing on sexualized choreography (a perennial halftime staple) and questions regarding language and identity.

This response was not unexpected, given MAGA's reaction when the Puerto Rican artist was announced as the Super Bowl headliner back in October.

Trump posted an angry statement panning Bad Bunny's performance on Truth Social on Sunday evening, calling it "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!"

"It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence," he wrote.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

"Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country."

Trump also reiterated his disapproval of the new kickoff rule designed to protect players against brain injuries that cause lifelong disabilities and reduce life expectancies.

"SOMEONE CALL IN AN ICE RAID"

Hateful statements that claimed immigrants don't belong in the U.S. continued across right-wing social media.

"If only there were English subtitles during the halftime show of AMERICA’s greatest sporting event," said popular right-wing X account @sagesteele.

Tweet reading "If only there were English subtitles during the halftime show of AMERICA’s greatest sporting event…."
@sagesteele/X
The U.S. has no national language and nearly 14 percent—over 45 million—of American residents speak Spanish.

Bad Bunny also enraged MAGA by saying "God bless America" while bringing out flags from nations across the two Americas and calling out their names.

Tweet reading "SOMEONE CALL IN AN ICE RAID AT THE SUPER BOWL! What are all of these foreign flags????? @RealTomHoman"
@LauraLoomer/X

"SOMEONE CALL IN AN ICE RAID AT THE SUPER BOWL!" shouted conservative pundit Laura Loomer. "What are all of these foreign flags?????"

"Foreign language. Foreign flags," said @EndWokeness, ignoring the U.S. flag that led the rest. "The point is to rub it in our faces."

Some managed to lash out at Black musicians while they were at it.

Tweet reading "The Jay-Z/@RocNation partnership with the NFL should come to an end soon. America haters should not be in charge of selecting halftime performers for Americas game. Terrible!"
@alexbruesewitz/X

"The Jay-Z/@RocNation partnership with the NFL should come to an end soon," said Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz. "America haters should not be in charge of selecting halftime performers for Americas [sic] game."

Meanwhile, Elmo posted about enjoying the show, saying that Bad Bunny should be renamed to Good Bunny.

"Well so much for my kids watching elmo," shot back @dogedaddy69420.

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

