‘It’s Beyond Ridiculous’: A Single Mom Posted Her £3,500 Benefits Spending Day on TikTok and Divided the Entire Internet

A single mom of two says she receives £3,500 a month in government benefits for additional credit. The internet thought the amount she received was “outrageous,” but her response to the backlash had many rooting for her.

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@meg_bxnnie shared glimpses of her day to show them how much of the taxpayers' money she was actually able to spend. The day began with a bus ride to a Poundland establishment, where the mom purchased some sunglasses for her son.

They also purchased some essentials like stain removers and cables. After checking out their items, the mom withdrew some cash for an emergency. And just like that, they were off for an adventure on a budget as a family of three.

Next, the trio caught a bus ride via a free bus card, which the woman explained is a courtesy of the government scheme. After hopping off the bus, they met up with the TikToker’s friend and walked all the way to a pop-up inflatable fair.

The mother said benefit claimants are permitted to spend on leisure activities under government rules. Moving on, the mom paid £10 as an entrance fee for her first son since her other child wasn’t going to be allowed on any other ride.

That was because of his age. For the first ride in the bumper cars, the mom shelled out £5. After some exploring, it was time for a quick break for food and refreshments.

The mom bought herself a drink and bought her sons ice cream cones since she packed lunch. After the little ones were full, the woman’s older one wanted to play other games. For both games, she paid £6 and £5 respectively.

With half an hour left to enjoy, the mom, her friend, and one of her sons decided to get some more food. They ate a hot dog and a burger while the older child continued on the inflatables.

Is it just me or is this outrageous? ? pic.twitter.com/awFBK5xdNc — ❤️ Jax ❤️ (@jax3230430) June 24, 2026

Before leaving, she spent her last £5 to allow her older one a last opportunity to go on the bumper cars, which he happily took. Her day ended on an unexpected note.

The woman claimed her phone was having issues the entire time she was filming. By the end of the outing, the screen had gone dark and glitchy.

And so, they took the bus back and immediately found a service center and were given a bill of £250. Apart from that one negative experience, she was still grateful to social services and taxpayers for enabling her to have such a day with her children.

Single Mom of Two Defended Her Spending Habits Amid Backlash

The TikTok was reshared on X via @jax3230430 and has amassed over 1 million views. Many believed it was outrageous that the woman earned that much from the government.

One such individual mentioned, “It’s beyond ridiculous!” Many others continued to claim it was unfair and called the mom out for it.

On TikTok, she was met with similar backlash, and so she addressed them in a separate video. The single mom highlighted a few of the comments, which included allegations of fraud. Firstly, she confirmed that she declared every single penny of the £3,500 that she gets.

Secondly, she addressed comments about committing fraud by earning money through TikTok and seeking additional money from the government. The woman clarified that posting videos and earning money from the social media platform wasn’t a crime. And it couldn’t be classified as fraud.

Some had expressed empathy for the children and thought they were being poorly treated. But the mom explained that both her kids were perfectly healthy. They had a roof over their heads, had clothes, and nutritious food to eat.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the videos. The details above reflect the account as shared by @meg_bxnnie on TikTok. The location and nationality of the individual have not been confirmed.