A video shared on Reddit is drawing attention for a baby's unusual display of independence. They need them to feed them, change their diapers, and keep them safe. However, some babies are more advanced than others. In a video posted to r/TikTokCringe, a baby shows that they don’t need their parents for everything as they make their own bottle.

Featured Video

The video appears to show the baby eagerly participating in the process. Instead, they had the formula container and started making their bottle for themselves. Well, they did need one of their parents to hold the bottle for them while they poured the powder in, but it was still an advanced move!

The video shows the baby holding a scoop of formula and dumping it into a bottle being held by an adult. They look focused, watching the formula go from the container into the bottle. While their execution wasn’t perfect, they are a baby after all, it was still impressive. The clip prompted a range of reactions online, it also helped their parents out. This baby clearly wanted to do things for themselves, even at such a young age.

If they had it their way, the baby would have put unlimited scoops of formula into their bottle. However, they were stopped by their parent who screwed the lid onto the bottle for them. While they did a lot of the work here, there is only so much they can do at such a young age.

After filling the bottle, the baby puts their fingers into the formula container. They then lick their fingers, and go back for more. The baby appeared interested in the formula powder. The child continued interacting with the formula container.

In the end of the video, the baby grabs the bottle from one of their parents and lays down on the couch to enjoy it. They deserved a break after such hard work!

Reddit Users Debate Baby's Age While Reacting to Viral Formula Video

People on Reddit had mixed feelings from this video. Many mentioned that the baby looked too old to be drinking from a bottle. They assumed they were around 3 years old. After noticing that the baby had scars on their chest and stomach, they became more empathetic.

“This kid has scars that look like central line sites and an old ostomy. There’s reasons why he’s on formula at this age, and probably reasons why he’s this size. If he’s on long term steroids for inflammatory bowel disease, for example,” wrote one user. “It’s definitely cringe that someone thought it ok to post this on TikTok, but it doesn’t mean this kid has been neglected.”

Other commenters joked about the baby's apparent independence. “2 yr old going on 40,” wrote one person. Another replied, “Dude already looks sick of the job he has to have just to keep himself fed.” Someone else joked, "Dude looks like Dwayne Johnson took the 'respawn with all the knowledge you have now' option.” Someone joked that they were drinking protein powder, not formula.

The video sparked a mix of jokes, speculation and discussion about the child's apparent age and medical history.