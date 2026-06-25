Man Tells Somali Family They’re Not Welcome in Neighborhood

A Minnesota couple is facing scrutiny after a video captured an exchange with a Somali family that was reportedly looking at homes in the area.

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The couple at the center of the controversy, identified as Brian and Jen Wagner by X user @KimKatieUSA, who reshared the viral clip, has been accused online of making racist remarks toward the family while the family was reportedly viewing homes in the community.

Brian and Jen Wagner went outside to confront a Somali family moving into their area.



They made it clear they did not want them in the neighborhood.



Given the billions of dollars in fraud committed by Somalis in Minnesota over the years, many residents are fed up with the… pic.twitter.com/G0rbuAqWhk — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) June 24, 2026

The Shakopee Resident Told the Somali Family, "We Don't Want You Here"

In the viral clip, which was also reshared by Fox 9, Wagner appears to be arguing with people inside a vehicle who were reportedly of Somali descent. The interaction was also being recorded by someone accompanying the family who was standing outside the car.

During the exchange, Wagner can be heard saying, "Nobody wants you here, not a single person here wants you. I can smell you from here, where'd you get your money for the house? All you do is steal."

One of the Somali women responded, "Worry about your own money. You're sad as f**k. Oh my God, get a petition or something. Why are you guys so worried? Why are you so oppressed? Nobody bothered you guys. You guys decide to be in people's business."

According to Fox 9, the Shakopee resident's outburst stemmed from concerns about alleged ongoing fraud cases involving members of Minnesota's Somali community.

The confrontation has since received more than 1 million views online and even prompted a response from Brad Tabke, a DFL lawmaker who represents Shakopee.

Speaking to Fox 9, Tabke said the incident "does not represent the Shakopee community." The outlet also noted that several Somali families already live in the area, and Tabke described the community's diversity as "a very nice thing."

What an idiot. What if he were on the receiving end of this and told to leave because of his religion and skin color? He wouldn't like it much. — CLAYLAVL (@CLAYLAVLS) June 24, 2026

The Somali family reportedly filed a police report following the encounter. Meanwhile, the Shakopee couple retained an attorney, who issued a statement on their behalf. According to Fox 9, the law firm said, "This incomplete video is being used to coordinate a cyberbullying campaign against an honest, patriotic, kind, and hard-working family."

The statement also claimed the video was "being weaponized to create a false narrative" portraying the Wagner family as racist and argued that the circulating clip "lacks critical context."

"The Wagners do not conduct themselves in a racist manner personally or professionally," the statement continued. "In fact, the Wagners are the epitome of proud Americans who believe in the dignity and equal worth of every human being, regardless of background."

Despite the statement issued through their attorney, many commenters criticized the couple's remarks, with some describing the interaction as "extremely disappointing."

The Daily Dot could not independently confirm the events leading up to the encounter shown in the video.