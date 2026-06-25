A video circulating on X has sparked discussion after appearing to show a woman taking a scooter from a residential porch while accompanied by children. And that's exactly what this video on X shows, an entitled mother who displays poor parenting by stealing a scooter off of someone's porch, then giving it to her daughter!

Featured Video

The video, posted by X user @ImMeme0, has garnered close to 400,000 views and was captured by the front door ring camera of a family's home in Queens, New York.

Some commenters noted that the woman appeared to be wearing a shirt displaying the word "KINDNESS" while committing the inconsiderate act of stealing another person's property.

Mother of the Year!



This absolute POS had her young daughter standing right there, openly showing her how it’s done, while stealing a scooter from a family’s home in Queens.



This is precisely how thugs breed the next generation of thugs.… pic.twitter.com/bE6tHRNJaE — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) June 24, 2026

What's even more alarming is the brazen nature of this crime. She simply saw an electric scooter, thought, "This would be a great gift for my daughter," and helped herself to it in broad daylight!

Video Sparks Debate About Children Witnessing Questionable Behavior

The truly sad part of this situation is the negative message it's sending to her younger children. If you look carefully at the video, you will see that in addition to the daughter she gave the stolen scooter to, she's also pushing a baby in a stroller.

We have limited information on this woman, so chances are, she could be babysitting someone else's child. The video appears to show the woman accompanied by multiple children.

She just thinks she's entitled to whatever she wants from whoever she wants, without any repercussions. Then, after stealing the scooter off the porch, she hands it to her daughter who happily skips off down the street with it. Can you blame the child, though? She doesn't know any better. And she'll probably adopt the same habits from the adult who is supposed to be instilling morals and values into her.

One commenter said, "She should be brought up on charges of child abuse and theft." And that would be accurate because she's also endangering the child's well-being. What if the owner came outside wielding a gun? These are the consequences most people don't consider when they're entitled and thinking impulsively.

Another commenter wrote, "This is CHILD ABUSE, she is grooming her daughter for jail. She should be in jail right now. SHE IS A DISGRACE TO ALL MOTHERS, DESGRACIADA."

Commenters largely criticized the woman's actions, with many focusing on the fact that children appeared to be present during the incident. Others questioned whether the viral clip provided enough context to fully understand what happened before the recording began.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims associated with the video, which is based on footage shared on X.