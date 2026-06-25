A young boy impressed viewers after appearing to perform a backflip during a street performance. While participating in the act alongside a street performer, the child surprised onlookers with a backflip that drew cheers from the crowd.

Featured Video

In a video posted to Reddit in the r/nextfuckinglevel sub, two children join a dancer on the street. The clip opens with the children participating in the routine. The children can be seen following along with the performance. It’s a little boy and a little girl, standing right next to the dancer. The performer then executes a backflip, prompting cheers from the crowd.

Young Boy's Unexpected Backflip Draws Cheers and Reddit Reactions

They had no idea they were in for yet another backflip, this time coming from the young boy. After he sees the adult do it, he instantly mirrors their action. He backflips and makes it look easy, though his landing needed a little bit of assistance from another man involved in the performance.

After he lands the backflip, everyone involved in the performance is completely stunned. The man who did the original flip dropped to the ground in apparent disbelief. The other men part of the act had their jaws on the floor. The performers appeared caught off guard by the boy's backflip.

Sadly for the little girl, the boy stole the show with his incredible performance. She also seemed to be shocked by his backflip.

It’s not surprising that Reddit had a field day with this video. Many people commented on how impressive the backflip was, especially when done by someone so young.

The original poster recounted a comment they initially saw on the video. “One of the best quotes under this video which I liked was: ‘He did it because there was no one to tell him that he couldn't.’”

This comment resonated deeply with other Reddit users; one replied, “This comment changed my life.”

Another commenter noticed that this backflip didn’t seem planned. Rather, he saw the flip and was inspired to do it himself. “The kid didn't wait at all, he just hopped when the man did the backflip and copied the flip after landing. Meaning he didn't know the flip was coming, but reacted to it after seeing it. The spotter was there in case the kid decided to do the flip, not to help start it. Hell, the spotter jumped in only after the kid was at the top of his jump,” they wrote.

Other commenters applauded the men who were acting as spotters for keeping the kids safe. While some thought the kid would have landed the backflip better without help, others were thankful the men were there to ensure there weren’t any injuries.

Much of the discussion centered on the boy's reaction time and the adults who helped ensure the children remained safe during the performance.