A Customer Berated a Sprouts Cashier for Talking Too Much — Then Tried to Pay and Every Single Card Got Declined

A video shared to X by @Chicago_Goofies shows a customer at a Sprouts grocery store berating a cashier for talking too much, only to have multiple cards declined at checkout.

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The post, which the account captioned as "instant karma," had accumulated more than 6,000 likes and hundreds of comments as of publication. The identities of the customer, the cashier, and the person filming the clip could not be confirmed.

The customer's complaint was directed at the cashier before the payment process began. "You're doing too much f---ing talking," the customer said. "I have no question, b----. I have plenty of them[cards]."

Talking down to a cashier for “talking too much,” then instantly getting hit with a DECLINED at checkout is instant karma in real time pic.twitter.com/l2P2o87AYA — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) June 24, 2026

The cashier responded with a brief "Good for you" and swiped the card. "Not working," she said. The customer told her to stop talking. "You are just an ugly person," she added.

The comment section largely sided with the cashier and welcomed what many called instant karma. "The manager should have come and thrown her out," one commenter wrote. "How dare she speak to the cashier that way. Ignorant neanderthal."

One commenter said the video shed light on how workers are treated. "I'm glad the world is getting a front-row seat to what really goes on in the community," one commenter wrote.

I'm glad the world is getting a front row seat to what really goes on in the community — The NFL Guru (@DaSportsShow) June 25, 2026

No store manager or other staff member is seen intervening in the available footage.

A third commenter focused on what the cashier could have done differently for maximum effect. "Shoulda used the loud speaker to say her card was 'DECLINED,'" the commenter wrote.

Sprouts had not issued a public statement as of publication.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @Chicago_Goofies. The identities of the customer, the cashier, the person filming, and the specific Sprouts location have not been confirmed.