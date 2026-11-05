Maxwell, also known as @maxwellsvision on TikTok, made a video reminding his followers not to cheat on their partners. He was at the mall with his friend John, who spotted a beautiful woman. He couldn't see her face, but he knew he liked what he saw. He had no idea what would happen next. TikTok users couldn't believe the story. The video garnered 2.7 million views and 919 comments.

He started the video by immediately telling his followers not to cheat before getting into the story. His friend John wanted to grab sushi for lunch at the mall after a day of shopping. He saw a woman who caught his eye and wanted to say something to her if she also went into the restaurant. What happened next shocked them both.

He noticed a freckle that he recognized, and it all hit him. This was his ex, Jasmine. He couldn't believe how beautiful she looked. As it turned out, John had cheated on her. After that happened, Jasmine went out of her way to work on herself.

When he chose to cheat, he broke her heart. He assumed that the changes in her appearance were because she was dating someone else. The truth was that she had transformed her life after he hurt her. He instantly regretted the affair and wished he could win her back. It seemed like he had no chance with her. This story left commenters with a lot to say.

TikTok Agreed: Don't Cheat on Your Partner

Commenters noticed how much patience she had. Many thought they could never be that calm if they were in that situation. One commenter wrote, "She better than me cause I'll walk by an ex and act like I don't know them, wouldn't acknowledge them. I know she was so satisfied after she walked away," added another.

Others were frustrated by the way men treat women. One commenter wrote, "Men are so superficial. We don't really see much of a change because we know what we can be if we put effort in. We always saw that beauty in ourselves. Sometimes we just have the bandwidth to actually do the effort, especially after a breakup."

Some shared their own stories and how people who cheat will eventually regret it. One commenter wrote, "I found out two days ago that my husband of 12 years has been having a 6 month affair with a woman he met online. I kicked him out, I am not about to be disrespected on that level..and I promise you he will regret it for the rest of his life."

One woman kept her comment simple: "Do not cheat EVER," which summed up the comment section well.

Everyone was frustrated that John had cheated on Jasmine and expected her to crumble without him. Instead, she bettered herself.