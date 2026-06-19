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Inside Looksmaxxing: The Viral Trend Pushing Men to Hammer Their Own Faces

4:05 AM CDT on June 19, 2026

Dr. Youn (R) warns about the viral looksmaxxing trend as seen on Clavicular (L)

Dr. Youn (R) warns about the viral looksmaxxing trend as seen on Clavicular (L)

|Images via TikTok/clavicular and YouTube/The Doctor Youn Show

Plastic surgeons and dermatologists are warning about a trend known as "looksmaxxing." Its participants, mostly young men in their teens and 20s, are increasingly using extreme and unsafe methods to improve their facial appearance. The term refers to efforts to enhance one's physical attractiveness, which can be achieved through a range of practices.

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Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Joseph Hadid told Fox News Digital that the trend falls into two categories: "soft maxing," which includes routine self-care such as exercise and skincare, and "hard maxing," which includes far riskier interventions. The latter includes "bone smashing," in which people strike their own face with a hammer, and thump the resulting scar will add volume and definition, for example, give them higher cheekbones.

Hadid thus considers the practice dangerous.

Dr. Anthony Youn has recently discussed looksmaxxing on his podcast "The Doctor Youn Show." There, he noted that some in the community have also turned to unregulated supplements, excessive exercise regimens, and even black-market injectable fillers that they administer to themselves or to others without medical training.

Youn also said the trend is closely tied to online "incel" communities. The community is filled mostly with young men who believe they are unattractive to women and need a drastic physical transformation.

The trend has also been highlighted by prominent online figures. One of the most visible is an influencer known as Clavicular, who livestreamed a nose job performed by Dr. Miami on June 3. As of now, Dr. Youn says the young man is "super early in the healing process."

@doctoryoun

What’s up with Clavicular’s nose job? Here is the truth from a real plastic surgeon. #clavicular #nosejob #rhinoplasty #plasticsurgeon #learnontiktok

♬ Knowledge - Vin Music

Mental health professionals and physicians are asking parents to talk with their children about looksmaxxing and the influencers associated with it, even if they are not familiar with the trend.

Disclaimer: The Daily Dot sourced the claims, videos and public statements referenced in this story from publicly available materials and third-party reporting. The Daily Dot could not independently verify all claims or assertions made by individuals featured in the content.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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