The viral anime eye trend seems to have caught the attention of the popular plastic surgeon on TikTok, @doctoryoun. He broke down the dangers of getting such a surgery and expressed his criticism.

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So, what is the viral anime eye trend all about? Basically, it involves making an individual’s eye appear bigger and rounder, just like an anime character’s. Doctor Youn, however, did not support the idea.

His TikTok began with him sharing glimpses of some women undergoing the complicated plastic surgery procedure. Some clips show dotted lines indicating the amount of work that needs to be done.

Other snippets featured before-and-after comparisons of the results. While the plastic surgeon empathized with those who had small eyes, but when he got a peek at the results of the anime eye surgery, he raised concerns after reviewing the outcomes of the trend.

First, he pointed out that some surgeries were “overdone” and others had very dry eyes. He claimed to have come across and watched many similar videos of people engaging with this particular trend, and is not on board with it.

He shared a comparison of another woman alongside a reference image of an alleged anime-like character. The expert acknowledged that, although it looked great on a character, it wasn’t normal for people to have such droopy eyes.

He said that the phenomenon of having such eyes was called ‘Scleral Show.’ The TikToker further explained that apart from the droopiness, one can see the white of the eye below the colored iris.

It can lead to several complications, especially if not done right. Even then, he revealed that it can result in severe dry eyes. He also noted irreparable damage to the cornea, causing vision problems. And in some cases, one could permanently lose their eyesight to blindness.

He circled back to the women who had already gone through the surgery, suggesting there may be long-term and potentially irreversible effects for some patients participating in the trend.

He also had a message for the plastic surgeons who agreed to perform this type of “extreme” surgery. He said, “You should be ashamed of yourself.”

The Internet Sided With Doctor Youn About the Viral Anime Eye Trend

Since posting the TikTok, the video has amassed over 10,000 views and is quickly going viral. Many of his followers agreed with his remarks about it and claimed they wouldn’t choose to go through with it.

A user resonating with the TikToker’s remarks about altering their physical appearance to resemble a fictional character said, “Wow, the lengths people will go to.”

Another referenced the popular character from Pokémon. The user commented, “Anime eyes in real life = permanent surprised Pikachu face.” They added, “No thanks, I’ll keep my regular, human eyes.”

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byu/redditor_rat from discussion

intrueuglywomen

Turning oneself into fictional characters has sparked controversy about unrealistic body standards not just among plastic surgeons, but also on Reddit. Popular anime like Naruto, Demon Slayer, One Piece, and others do feature characters with these particular standards.

A Subreddit called ‘True Ugly Women’ on Reddit shared one such example of anime’s allegedly “notorious and insane” body standards for women. The user cited Classroom of the Elite as an example.

Many claimed it was the reason they even stopped watching anime in the first place. One such Redditor mentioned, “I genuinely cannot watch anime because of this…”

The Daily Dot cannot independently verify the medical claims, outcomes, or risks described in this report and encourages readers to consult qualified medical professionals for information regarding cosmetic procedures.