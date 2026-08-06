A woman took to Reddit’s sub r/GirlDinnerDiaries to share a heartbreaking experience she had while she was in the process of buying an engagement ring for her long-term partner. The relationship was long distance and although they only saw each other twice in person over the years they were together, they were both excited about ring shopping. Instead, the relationship ended before she could propose.

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After years of a long-distance relationship, her partner was finally moving to her state. “Ex-GF and I had been together since I was 13 and she was 14. We met online and had been long-distance for our entire glorious lesbian relationship, with in-person meetings twice yearly or so. I thought everything was going great. We had conflicts, of course, but they were always quickly addressed and nicely resolved— we used to brag about how incredible our communication was and how proud we were of the mechanics of our relationship. We prided ourselves on never letting things sit or build up and never exploding at each other— a very “us vs. the problem” mentality. This month, she’s going to move across the country to be in my state. We weren’t planning to live together, but we were both really excited to actually be close all the time. At least, I thought we were.”

She added that they had both bought each other a ring last year, but they wanted a nicer one for the engagement. They both come from complicated families, and wanted to form a healthy relationship different from what they knew. She went to an antique store to buy her a vintage ring, when she got the shock of a lifetime.

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She Got Bad News While Ring Shopping

“So I’m at an antiques shop, because I know she loves vintage items and antiques and one-of-a-kind clothing/jewellery, looking for a slim sterling silver ring with a green or white stone that she’ll love, when she texts me, ‘Hey, I need to talk to you,’” she wrote. She noticed that within the last few weeks, they had stopped talking and her partner had become reliant on her male best friend.

“It was him. This guy, who looks like a fucking stick bug had a baby with Sid the Sloth, who she’d been in love with for God knows how long while actively assuring me she loved me and that everything was platonic between them, telling me she couldn’t wait to marry me, telling me what kind of engagement ring she wanted me to buy her.”

The comments from other Reddit users were supportive. They encouraged her that she deserved better than someone who would discard her like it was nothing after years and years, and while she was ring shopping at that.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described, which are based solely on the Reddit user's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.