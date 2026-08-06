A woman is getting called out online over what one X user described as a “condescending” tone while ordering at a Red Lobster.

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In the clip, which appears to have been filmed by the person dining with the woman and was later reshared by X user @EBTtok, she can be heard telling the server she’ll have the shrimp Alfredo with extra shrimp. However, she then asks if they can put the jumbo shrimp in the meal instead of the regular ones.

The server then tells her the meal already comes with shrimp, to which the woman replies, “I know, baby. I eat here all the time,” before asking if they can add even more shrimp.

The server kindly replies that they can, though it’s unclear if the guest realizes she’ll likely be charged extra since additional food typically comes with an added cost.

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Listen to this raggedy old black woman order at @redlobster like she’s at a fine French bistro ?



“Put some extra shrimps in it, dats what I’m axin you” ?



Why do black women get off on condescending to good service workers? pic.twitter.com/kq9Apj8fcs — SNAPtok (@EBTtok) August 5, 2026

The Woman Then Answers Her Phone While Ordering

After clarifying with the woman that she wants the shrimp Alfredo and the shrimp scampi, the server confirms that she has one more side included with her order.

But before the woman can tell her what she wants, she receives a phone call. Instead of silencing the phone or answering and putting the person on the other end on hold, she picks up and then dismisses the server in the middle of taking her order. “Go ahead and take her order while I’m talking to Uncle Harry,” the woman says, referring to the person she was dining with.

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The woman filming can then be heard laughing, but the clip ends there, and commenters had plenty to say about the interaction. “Gotta be on that damn phone. I'm surprised she didn't put it on speaker and hold it like a slice of pizza,” one person wrote.

Guaranteed no intention of tipping. — GK (@GKWestW) August 5, 2026

Another person, however, suggested the woman believes she’s “royalty,” while a third commented, “Place your bets on whether she complained about being charged for extra shrimp.”

A fourth came into the discussion, bluntly writing, “This is low IQ on display. She wants her food to be ‘special,’ and she’s figured out that the best way to accomplish that is to treat the server like shit. My dog is even smart enough to beg nicely.”

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Meanwhile, another commenter suggested that although she received service, they “guarantee” she had “no intention of tipping.” Overall, commenters were not impressed with how the woman treated the server, with many criticizing her entire demeanor.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the interaction shown in the video. The article is based on the viral clip and public reactions shared on X.