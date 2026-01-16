“Wedding hostage situation”: Southwest passengers forced to attend surprise mid-flight wedding at 30,000 feet

Two lovebirds tied the knot at 30,000 feet on a Southwest flight last weekend, forcing other flyers to attend the surprise wedding.

A viral TikTok video shows the bride walking down the narrow aisle before she and her man exchanged vows while blocking the front bathrooms.

It was admittedly kind of cute, but some would have rather jumped from the plane than sit through that.

Southwest passengers become a captive wedding audience

Over the second weekend of January, TikToker @katrinabadowski posted footage of the sky-high ceremony to her account. The video gained over 10.4 million views in less than a week.

"That one time I witnessed a wedding on a Southwest flight," the caption reads.

Passengers got to be witnesses whether they liked it or not. While they didn't have to do anything, they also had to hope nature didn't call during the vows.

"Please remain seated as a courtesy to the bride and groom, and if you do have to use the lavatory, please use the one in the back of the aircraft," said the flight attendant and/or officiant.

The woman who married them made sure to acknowledge the audience, speak of them as though they were all willing participants.

“Tina and Roger, today is a day unlike any other,” she said. “Not only are you embarking on an adventure of marriage, but you’re doing it amidst the clouds, surrounded by 136 passengers turned to newfound friends.”

After the kiss, Tina tossed the bouquet back down the aisle before they passed around a guestbook. Upon landing, the couple walked down the gate decorated with streamers and hearts to a cheering crowd, then drove off in an airport cart with a "just married" sign affixed to the back.

Southwest Airlines has long billed itself as "the love airline," which is apparently what you do when you can't call yourself "the good airline."

Paging Madison Humphrey

If Tina and Roger did this for attention, mission accomplished. Much of it was, however, rather negative. On both TikTok and Reddit, many commenters envisioned themselves as one of those passengers and experienced vicarious horror.

"I’ve never seen a wedding hostage situation," said TikToker @suzsanlane.

“'Thank you all for being here' as if they had another choice," @avarmajor pointed out.

Now everyone's just waiting for the Madison Humphrey recreation.

"Madison Humphrey on the phone with southwest trying to book a whole plane and terminal," joked @bxb.les.

Shockingly, Redditors on the inevitable r/TikTokCringe repost were more forgiving.

"I've got mixed feelings," wrote u/molehunterz. "On one hand I agree, anything that passes the time because flights bore the hell out of me."

"On the other hand, a wedding where I don't even know people? Would also bore the hell out of me."

"I'd 100% take this level of cringe over the unsolicited worship and preaching," said u/good-night_moon.

Some, however, had questions about the extremely unenthusiastic groom.

"Dude looks like an undercover air marshal who got in too deep," u/butt-barnacles observed.

