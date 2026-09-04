‘I’m So Tired’: A TikToker Paid Over $100 for One Bag of Hygiene Products at Walmart and the Comment Section Had a Lot to Say

A shopper recently took to social media to express frustration over the increasing price of daily essentials at Walmart burning a hole in her pocket. In the video TikTok user Angelica Pickles (@angelicapicklesss21) addressed inflation and high retail costs after spending more than $100 on a single bag of hygiene and cosmetics products at the superstore.

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Pickles detailed the video, walking viewers through the everyday items she bought, including face cleanser, deodorant, shaving cream, and drugstore makeup. She pointed out that even the prices of such basic amenities have now exceeded $10.

“Why is everything $10 or more, for one item in the grocery store, I'm so (expletive) tired, I can't make this (expletive) up.”

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Individual essentials ranged from $5 shaving cream to $14 body wash, with budget cosmetic brands reaching $9 to $15 per item.

Pickles showed a box of wax cubes priced at $4. Her deodorant, which she noted would not last long, cost nearly $14. Her body wash costs $9.98, and face cleanser costs $9.97. She detailed that her shaving cream costs almost $5, and an infallible spray from a popular drugstore brand costs $15, a small container of primer from another generic brand cost her $8.

“That's all that's all I have. That's a hundred and two dollar bag from Walmart. I'm sick. I'm tired. Like this is I don't even want to live here no more. I'm sick of it,” she fumed.

Commenters Weigh In on Basic Goods Prices

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Many users in the comment section criticized the OP for calling the items daily necessities. However, the majority seemed to agree with the post, with them commenting that routine personal care items have become increasingly unaffordable due to ongoing inflation.

“The federal minimum wage is $7.25. The deodorant cost a minimum wage worker almost 2 hours of their life. Ridiculous,” one viewer commented.

Another added, “People who are saying those aren't necessities... are we only supposed to work, eat, sleep and buy absolutely NOTHING that is extra?! my god.”

A third user chimed in, saying, “PEOPLE!!!! Stop shopping at Walmart… it’s not that cheap. You literally need to do homework to compare prices from other stores. I do and let me tell you, I haven’t stepped foot in Walmart for 3 years now!”

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“I think you all are missing the point.. literally last year this would have been maybe $60… for everything she got in her bag. This video is about the inflation that we are all dealing with… not about her buying cheaper products,” read a separate comment.

“this [sic] makes me so glad my mom taught me how to bargain shop, use coupons, shop around, and buy cheap dupes,” said another user.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the account shared by TikTok user Angelica Pickles (@angelicapicklesss21).