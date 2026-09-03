‘It’s Still Too Early’: A Father Came Into Walmart Looking for a Flash Halloween Costume Before October — the Conversation That Followed Is What the Employee Felt Needed to Be Documented

A Walmart employee posted a TikTok video describing the frustrating (and in some way amusing) situation that arose when a father asked for a Flash costume. The poster @skylouieeeee said that this father was asking around for a Flash costume even though the store didn't have it in stock at the time.

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The video had drawn more than 23,000 likes as of publication wherein he said that it wasn't yet October, so why were shoppers already asking about certain Halloween costumes?

The employee said that the man had come to the store with his son and was told to go to the front of the seasonal area, where the Halloween goods were on display. The customer then went back after having looked at that section and claimed that the only costumes he could find were those of Spider-Man and Batman. He then asked this employee to check again to see if a Flash costume was available.

The employee checked the store's inventory on their phone and found that the Flash costume was unavailable. They told the customer that the store may not yet have received or stocked the costume and that more Halloween items would arrive later. However, the father said his son had specifically wanted to dress as the Flash.

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The customer then asked if the employee could in any way get the costume out earlier, as he saw that the Batman costumes were out.

The customer suggested having someone bring the costume out from storage, among other proposals. The caption of the post read, "Hmm, maybe the reason we don't have it yet is because IT'S STILL TOO EARLY."

The employee said that the customer's problem could not be solved since the store didn't have the costume on location at all.

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The exchange resonated with the viewers, especially those who are used to the annual rush to get Halloween costumes as soon as seasonal goods start appearing in stores. "Customers are the worst," one commenter wrote. Another asked, "Why do they sell costumes so early anyway?"

However, Halloween goods are usually introduced bit by bit, which is why customers can see certain costumes and decorations before the full range of seasonal items has arrived. This may lead to a discrepancy between what customers expect to find on the shelves and what the store actually has in stock.

This article is based on a TikTok video shared by @skylouieeeee. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described, the employee's identity, or the specific Walmart location. Walmart did not respond to a request for comment.