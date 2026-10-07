“I’ll Put in My Two Weeks’ Notice”: Teacher Gives Principal an Ultimatum Over Disruptive Student

A school teacher posted on Reddit about a student who the teacher described as disrespectful and disruptive in class. The teacher wrote about telling the principal they would give two weeks' notice if school officials did not take action against the student. The teacher’s two posts were shared under r/Teachers and received 550 and 192 comments, respectively.

In the first post, the teacher wrote that the student had received a month of warnings, meetings with the principal and calls to the student’s parents. The teacher also said the student had no diagnosed condition. “I stopped class and told them they were no longer welcome in this class and could finish out the rest of this course in the main office under admin supervision,” the teacher wrote.

The teacher then wrote about telling the principal about supervising the kid for this class period until June, or else she would leave. “The principal agreed for now, but I'm sure they'll try to weasel him back in. When they do, I'll put in my two weeks' notice,” the teacher wrote.

In an update, the teacher wrote that the principal had agreed to the arrangement and that the student would continue to be supervised by office staff during the class period for the rest of the semester. The student will complete unit packets for the course and submit them to the teacher’s mailbox. The teacher will grade them and return them to the principal. Under the arrangement, the teacher would not have to interact with the student.

Further in the post, the teacher wrote that the student’s parents had requested a meeting with the teacher to discuss whether the student could be given another opportunity. The teacher said they declined the meeting. “The principal will meet with them and let them know the plan going forward. Apparently, several other teachers have complained to the principal about this student, so he is facing expulsion. In other words, the parents dont have a leg to stand on,” the teacher wrote.

The teacher called the outcome a success for now but said they would leave if the situation changed. “I'll still be leaving this profession in June anyway, but at least there'll be no abuse until then,” the teacher wrote.

One commenter wrote, “Good luck, we weren't allowed to take kids from the classroom or call parents and send kids home for destroying the classroom because it was taking away their right to an education. But forget the rest of the students who were missing out on one due to behaviors.”

Another commenter wrote, “Abusive children NEED to be held accountable before they are released into the real world. Parents who are entitled and enable bad behavior do a disservice to their kids and the community. Your administration is doing the best for all.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities or experiences described by the Reddit users. The details above reflect accounts posted by individual users on r/Teachers.