I Just Want to Go Home’: Worker Questions Corporate Employees’ Obsession With Their Jobs

A Reddit user shared a post on r/corporate questioning why people are so passionate about their ordinary corporate jobs. The post, titled “I genuinely don't understand people who take corporate jobs this seriously,” was shared on Sept. 21 and drew 383 comments as of publication.

The user began the post by questioning whether they were the weird one, saying they didn’t understand people who were so passionate about their ordinary corporate work. The user pointed out certain behaviors among such employees, including creating a false sense of urgency, staying late because everyone else was staying late and getting annoyed with others for not showing the same level of devotion.

“I just can't make myself care that much about a company that doesn't belong to me. I'm 28, and I've already reached the point where I'm wondering how people keep this up for 10, 20, 30 years. I do my job, I want to do it well, and then I want to go home. Apparently that's controversial,” wrote the user.

The Reddit user wrote about what bothered them even more: managers who enforced rules just for the sake of enforcing them. Recalling a personal experience, the user revealed that they had left the office early on a Friday when their manager called to question the reason. “Every single leave request becomes this whole approval process. There's this constant expectation that you need permission for completely normal adult decisions.”

The user added that it felt like being back in school with the kid who reminded the teacher that they had forgotten to collect homework. The Reddit user also claimed that other teams at the company didn’t seem to operate this way. Recalling previous experience, the user said that it hadn’t been this bad before, either. “It's mostly my new manager and the culture around this particular team.”

“I work in India, and I'm starting to wonder how much of this is specific to Indian corporate culture versus just having a terrible manager.” The user concluded by asking, “For people who've worked in India AND places like Australia, Europe, or North America: is the difference actually significant, or am I just imagining that the grass is greener elsewhere?”



The first commenter wrote, “In my experience, the more insignificant people are, the more they enjoy being above someone else in the hierarchical structure.” Another wrote, “The same level of devotion gets me. Lol, no, I am not that passionate, sorry, not sorry. I'm not going to lose sleep over the fact that the comms didn't go out on time.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the thread. The details reflect accounts shared by users in the r/corporate thread. The commenters' identities have not been confirmed.