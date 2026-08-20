Her Fiancé Got Drunk and Admitted He Wasn’t Sure About Getting Married. She Flew Home Without Him.

A woman's holiday in Greece took an unexpected turn after her fiancé had doubts about getting married. She decided to end the trip early by flying back home on her own and posted about the incident on Reddit's r/GirlDinnerDiaries. She titled her post: "Flew home from our vacation without my fiancé," and said that the couple intended to stay in Greece for four more days, but that was before her fiancé got drunk at the hotel bar and started talking to an older married couple.

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The woman said that the conversation eventually came around to marriage. That's when her fiancé told them that he was "mostly getting married because it feels like the next thing you're supposed to do."

At first, she thought he was joking, but she later said the married woman's reaction made her realize the comment was more serious than she'd initially assumed.

When they were back in their hotel room, the woman told her fiancé what he had said, and he replied that he missed being single and thought they got engaged too soon. He allegedly also felt pressured into the relationship even though it had been his own proposal.

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The conversation shifted when he accused her of 'ruining the vacation' by taking his comment seriously. He eventually dozed off, but she was awake and started arranging to leave.

By morning, she had packed her suitcase, changed her flight, and gone to the airport. She said that she had used the money that she had been saving up for her wedding to upgrade to first class. According to OP, her fiancé woke up after she had arrived at the airport and called her 17 times. She also said that the engagement ring was still in her purse since she hadn't decided what she wanted to do with it.

The post has more than 54,000 upvotes, with many commenters praising her for having decided to leave rather than proceed with a marriage to someone who had doubts openly. One person described the first-class ticket as "the best use of money" that they had ever heard of, and another noted that the woman had avoided the possibly greater financial and emotional cost of a divorce. Other people had comparable experiences; for instance, one commenter remembered his ex-husband saying that he had married her because it was "the right thing to do." Another stated that she had once heard an ex say that "all the wives are miserable."

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A number of the commenters said that they should have taken action earlier in their own relationships. Others also concentrated on the fiancé's missing being single. One of them joked that he didn't anymore have to miss it! Another said that remark was the biggest red flag.

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Even though alcohol might have influenced the way the conversation went, that doesn't mean the comments are meaningless.

According to the Mile High Recovery Center, alcohol can reduce inhibitions and impair judgment and decision-making.

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Research has also shown that doubts before marriage can predict how the union plays out. The National Institutes of Health showed that those who had doubts before marriage were more likely to divorce within four years than those who had not had such doubts.