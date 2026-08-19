There seems to be an unofficial tradition playing out in Baltimore that involves tons of dirt bikes and the summertime. But it seems not everyone is happy about it, with some suggesting it’s making the city not a nice place to live. Like X user @StealthQE4, who reshared a clip of dozens of dirt bikes being ridden on the main road in a part of Baltimore that was originally shared by TikTok user @todalute7.

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“This is Baltimore. This is just a few miles from my place and I live in a nice area. You see this all the time in the summer. I think I’m just numb to it at this point,” the X user captioned the post.

This is Baltimore.



This is just a few miles from my place and I live in a nice area.



You see this all the time in the summer.



I think I’m just numb to it at this point. pic.twitter.com/OBrJjAOXG3 — QE Infinity (@StealthQE4) August 19, 2026

Some View Baltimore’s Dirt Bike Scene as a Tradition, While Others Object

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In the video, someone can be seen recording the dozens of dirt bikes from the side of the road. It appears to have been originally posted by TikToker @todalute7, but the X user who reshared it clearly isn’t a fan of the summer tradition, which they say happens often in Baltimore. However, plenty of commenters didn’t seem to have a problem with it, with one person suggesting, “they’re usually harmless, just loud.”

Another, however, suggested that while the X user claims they live in “a nice area,” it might not be as “nice” as they think. “I mean this as no disrespect but if you live only a few miles from that kinda shit its not nice, even if its a 12k 3 story palace with a Bugatti in the drive way its time to quickly consider moving,” another commenter wrote.

A third, however, seemed to take the same stance as the X user, writing, “Lmao.. it’s even worse than the last time I went. Move west man.”

But over in the comments of the TikTok user who originally posted the video, the tone was much different. They captioned the video “Baltimore City Bike Life” and hashtagged “12oclockboys,” which may suggest the name of the group of dirt bike riders featured in the clip.

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Lmao.. it’s even worse than the last time I went. Move west man. — Ellg2 (@Idttlol) August 19, 2026

The comments there were mostly supportive, with one person writing, “This how you know summer is just getting started,” while another said, “Baltimore tradition to me.”

A third commenter wrote, “Let them Ride!” adding, “Just pray they ride safe!” Others joined in with positive comments like “The Bikers is Legend” and “Love to see it.”

So while some clearly don’t like the dirt bike tradition, others seem to see it as a part of Baltimore’s culture.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the identities of those involved.