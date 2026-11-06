A Woman’s First Date Took an Unexpected Turn After Her Party

TikTok user @kianna.nycole recalls a wild first-date story that left viewers just as shocked as she was when it happened. It's also an important reminder that people are not always as honest as they seem when meeting someone new. At the time of publication, the video had 4 million views and 14,200 comments.

Kianna begins by saying that the date went so well and lasted so long that she asked the man if he wanted to come to her friend's graduation party, which she was scheduled to attend after their date.

He agreed but told her he didn't want to arrive empty-handed. "Another green flag," Kianna recalls in the video. They stopped at Target, where he bought her friend a graduation card.

They went to the party, and Kianna introduced him to her friends. Everything seemed fine, and they had a good time.

When they got back into Kianna's car, he asked if she could drop him off at the mall. "This is like, whatever, fine, 'cause he allegedly Ubered an hour to get to me because he lives far out, not in the city," Kianna says.

Suddenly, a woman came out of nowhere and yanked open Kianna's passenger-side door. She proceeded to grab the man and ask him, "What the F" he thought he was doing. She demanded that he come with her.

At first, Kianna thought it was a joke. However, it quickly became apparent that it wasn't, as the woman grew angrier.

"Then she gets rowdy. She's like get out the car, get out the car, and yanks this full grown sized man and yanks him out the car. So I'm like oh, y'all know each other," she recalls.

Kianna couldn't leave because the woman had boxed her car in. All she could do was watch as the woman beat the man up while yelling at him. Kianna couldn't make out what was being said, but she got the gist of it. Eventually, they both got into the woman's car and drove off.

"I just didn't know whether to laugh or cry because clearly that's your girl. We talked about cheating, we talked about red flags, we talked about green flags. He had passed a lot of like, he had a good head on his shoulders, I thought. We talked about cheating in 30 minutes, we talked about emotional versus physical cheating and she picked him up and yanked him out of the passenger side and they drove off," she says.

Kianna adds that the man still had the audacity to text her after the incident.

TikTok users could not believe Kianna's story, but also found the humor in it

A situation like that seems unbelievable, but at least Kianna didn't have to deal with any backlash for the man's actions.

"At least she didn't have any smoke for you. She knew who the problem is!" one user joked.

"This clearly happens often to him," another said.

"He went to the graduation party because he was scared to go home," a different user commented.

Others asked Kianna to text the man back "for the plot."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Kianna's account shared on TikTok under the handle @kianna.nycole.