From Orville to Firefly – Fans List Cancelled TV Shows They’d Like to See Make a Comeback

A thread posted Oct. 8, 2026, on r/AskReddit asks users which canceled TV show they would do anything to bring back for another season. The thread drew 403 upvotes and about 2,300 comments at the time of publication.

Comments ranged from sci-fi comedies like The Orville to crime dramas like Mindhunter.

"Wheel of Time was finally setting itself up to be a great show -- and then it got the axe," a commenter wrote.

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The commenter also named Defiance, a science fiction series about aliens and humans. "Defiance had a really interesting premise for aliens and humans interacting, yet it was cancelled before it could really explore the full idea," the commenter added.

One viewer listed a host of streaming shows and one true-crime favorite.

"I've never really gotten into any shows on Netflix. Except for House of Cards (US). AND Mindhunter," they wrote.

The commenter said the second series held interest because of what followed each episode. "It was so interesting watching it and then reading about the real murderers," the commenter explained.

They also named a different Netflix series and why they liked it. "Ok, I've also watched Black Mirror and I like it - but that's very different," the commenter wrote. "Apparently something called an 'anthology series' - new story, location, set of characters every episode."

A viewer recalled a search suggestion that led to a show that had no second season. They said, "It used to be you could start typing a search for firefly [sic] on Amazon Prime Video, and one of the autofill options was 'firefly season 2."

The commenter said the suggestion appeared only because many people searched for it. "If you said 'yes exactly' and tapped it, the service responded there was no such show," the commenter added.

The commenter compared the experience to a restaurant exchange. "Like the waiter who perfectly describes your lost wallet only to say 'we haven't seen anything like that,'" the commenter wrote.

One commenter called for Angel to make a comeback. "A full Season 6 with the writers knowing that it was the final season could have been fantastic," the commenter added.

"It felt like they'd established a great new dynamic with Spike and Illyria and felt refreshed after the dourness of Season 4," a commenter wrote.

Another cited a series that was never officially canceled but has continued to generate production hints. They were referring to The Orville and wrote, "It's never been officially canceled." The commenter said the series was initially seen as a joke-heavy Star Trek spoof.

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"[...] Seth MacFarlane turned it into what is far and away his best series," the commenter wrote. "Just so sharp and funny and with great characters."

The commenter described the hints that keep surfacing. "And wha's [sic] annoying is that every few months, the pop culture blogs will tease that someone connected with the production has hinted that we MIGHT get one more season," the commenter said.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the accounts shared in this thread. The details above reflect the original poster's question and the commenters' responses as shared on r/AskReddit. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.