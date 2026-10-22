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DoorDash Driver Calls $1 and $2 Tips ‘Pathetic’ as Redditors Debate Who Is to Blame

8:58 AM CDT on October 22, 2026

DoorDash tipping debate heats up as drivers reveal what they actually earn.

DoorDash tipping debate heats up as drivers reveal what they actually earn.

|Images via Kampus Production/Pexels | Kindel Media/Pexels

A Reddit post titled “So sick of people tipping $1 or $2. How pathetic do you have to be? Do these people have no shame?” was shared in the r/DoorDash_Dasher subreddit. The poster criticized customers who blame DoorDash for low driver pay while tipping only $1 or $2. The post, shared Oct. 14, had received 594 comments at the time of publication.

The comments section featured mixed reactions. The first commenter wrote that DoorDash does little to educate customers about how much drivers actually earn. “They can’t know there’s a problem until you actually say something which DoorDash would love if you stayed quiet though.”

Another user wrote that the biggest problem was that many customers believed the delivery fee went to the driver and the service fee went to DoorDash. “They figure, why tip $10 when he's already getting the delivery fee.” The user added that it should be illegal for a company to charge a delivery fee without paying it to the driver.

Another commenter said many customers believed drivers received part of the fees but did not realize that drivers received only tips and a minimum $2 base payment. “And I can’t totally blame DoorDash upon that knowledge because you have places like Amazon who will deliver things for free. So part of the customers think that maybe they can get it for free on a different platform. Nonetheless, they need to educate them and stop ignoring the driver.”

Another commenter argued that DoorDash uses tip amounts to encourage drivers to accept orders. “Tip amount should be awarded after delivery. Base amount needs to be bumped up to $5 and up depending on supply, demand, distance and sometimes bulky/heavy items. $2 is a joke.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the thread. The details reflect accounts shared by users in the r/DoorDash_Dasher thread. The commenters' identities have not been confirmed.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

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